Pictures from Tendring Show - were you in the crowd?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 July 2019

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of people enjoyed a taste of country life at the annual Tendring Show.

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers estimate more than 20,000 people visited the 104th agricultural show at Lawford House Park near Manningtree in Essex.

Show spokesman Tom Glover said they had been "thrilled" with the turnout.

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"The weather has been perfect and the early indications are that over 20,000 people enjoyed the day and everything on offer," he said.

"I am sure everyone will agree, that as a one-day agricultural show, the event has a very special atmosphere."

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mr Glover said this year's event had had a 'Delights of Dairy' theme which had featured fun activities from Hastys Adventure Farm, live milking displays, and information on how milk and dairy products are produced by local farmers.

He said the theme had caught the public's imagination: "You can see that in the displays from local schools in the education tent and in the number of families enjoying the theme area which has featured.

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"This gets to the heart of why the show is such an important event.

"It's easy today to lose our connection with how the food we eat is produced, and our mission is to help create a better understanding between farming and non-farming local communities while providing the best possible day out and entertainment."

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Tendring Show 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

