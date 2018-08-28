Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

UK pig production incomes plummet as dairy farm turnover soars and cereals see upturn

PUBLISHED: 14:31 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 07 November 2018

Pig farm incomes slumped last year, statistics show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pig farm incomes slumped last year, statistics show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

UK pig farms were the only agricultural sector to see a fall in income in the last financial year, as input costs rose and output fell, figures show.

Comment
Dairy farm incomes rose last year Picture: SU ANDERSONDairy farm incomes rose last year Picture: SU ANDERSON

Incomes plummeted by an average 46% in 2017/18, from £57,800 to £31,300, according to data collected for the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs’ (DEFRA) Farm Business Income report.

Meanwhile, poultry farms saw incomes soar by 77% from £54,200 to £96,000. However, DEFRA points out that the sample size for the two sectors is relatively small with average incomes therefore subject to greater variation.

Overall, the picture for farms was a positive one, with income per farm rising by an average 49% from £38,000 to £56,500 at current prices.

But agricultural output was 2% lower on pig farms, largely due to reduced output due to smaller operations.

“Pig revenue increased by 8% in 2017/18 as lower throughput was offset by an increase in finished pig prices. However, there was a considerable fall in the closing valuation as both pig prices and numbers were lower than at the beginning of the year,” the study said. “The opposite occurred in 2016/17, meaning that this large change in the difference between opening and closing stocks offset the increased output.”

Pig farm costs rose by 3%, with the largest rises for feed and fodder and land and property costs partly offset by falls in crop and labour costs. Average Basic Payment figures were lower, reflecting a reduction in the size of pig farms.

Dairy saw the most dramatic rise in fortunes as milk prices recovered from a crippling low, the report shows, with incomes rising 140% from £50,000 in 2016/17 to £119,700 last year.

Production on dairy farms rose by 8%, due to a rise in cow numbers rather than yield. Average milk prices were 29.6p a litre, 23% higher than in 2016/17, although there was a “wide variation”, with some farmers receiving considerably more or less than the average. Basic Payments rose by 13%, accounting for around a quarter of dairy farms’ Farm Business Income.

Cereal farms saw a 49% increase from £43,100 to £64,200, primarily due to higher output. They enjoyed higher prices for wheat and barley, off the back of a weakened pound, and increased yields due to a favourable growing season.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Indoor skating venue will get a revamp, as new owners roll in

Yesterday, 14:30 Jessica Hill
The Khan Family - Jason and Anne of Demon Xtreme Sports and their children. Picture: Kat Marketing

Rollerworld in Colchester has been snapped up by the UK’s largest family-run extreme sports company.

Promoting the best of local business

Yesterday, 12:27 David Vincent
The Small Business Saturday bus, is in Colchester today Wednesday November 7, 2018 Picture: SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Small Business Saturday UK, the nationwide campaign to support and promote the UK’s 5.7 million small businesses, is into Colchester High Street today to shine a spotlight on the town’s top small businesses and offer free mentoring sessions.

Ex-servicemen raise glass to Greene King brewers who lost their lives in World War 1

Yesterday, 17:30 Sarah Chambers
Matt Starbuck, third from right, with brewers at Greene King Picture: TOM OFFORD/GREENE KING

Former servicemen now working as brewers at Greene King have raised a glass to 21 of their predecessors who lost their lives in World War 1.

Helping spot the tell-tale warning signs

Yesterday, 17:11 David Vincent
Braintree Community Partnership launched the pioneering Spot It, Stop it campaign, initially in Braintree, to help increase awareness and tackle exploitation of chidlren and young people. Now it is to be rolled out over other areas. Picture: BRAINTREE DISTRICT COUNCIL

Braintree District Community Safety Partnership launched its Spot It, Stop It campaign earlier in the year which is aiming to raise awareness and stop children and young people becoming victims of exploitation.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide