Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Crunch time as pig farm incomes plummet to just £1k.

PUBLISHED: 15:40 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 08 March 2019

Suffolk's pig farmers are facing a tough time as costs go up and pig prices fall Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Suffolk's pig farmers are facing a tough time as costs go up and pig prices fall Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

East Anglian pig farmers are facing a tough time, with some choosing to exit the industry as incomes plummet.

Some East Anglian pig farmers are exiting the industry, says Peter Crichton Picture: ALEX FAIRFULLSome East Anglian pig farmers are exiting the industry, says Peter Crichton Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Official government forecasts suggest all UK farm sectors except cereals will see a fall in their incomes this year, with pig farmers particularly badly hit.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Forecast of Farm Business Income for 2018/19, pig farm incomes will plummet by 96% on last year from an average £31,300 to just £1k as a combination of lower pig prices and higher wheat costs take their toll.

Bury St Edmunds-based pig consultant Peter Crichton said he knew of one pig farmer in Mid Suffolk and another in South Norfolk who were exiting the industry as a result of the tough conditions, while others were feeling the strain.

“It’s tough,” he said. “For the average pig farmer, whether it’s outdoors or indoors, most pig producers are either close to breaking even or losing money.”

Wheat prices had slowly risen from £136/t at the start of last year to about £160-16/t now, he said. Meantime, pig prices stand at about 137p/kg. As a rough rule of thumb, the pence per kg pig price must equal or exceed the same figure for the price of wheat in pounds sterling per tonne to move into profit, he explained.

“They are very fine margins,” he said. “Last year, we had a mixture of the Beast from the East followed by a very hot summer which hit conception rates very hard.”

He added: “We’ve had it worse – it’s not horrendous.” But Brexit uncertainty and the prospect of cheap imported foods were another factor, he said. A weaker pound would help, he predicted.

Meanwhile, cereal farmers are expected to see their incomes rise by 13% to £73k this year, according to the DEFRA calculations.

General cropping is expected to fall by 8% to £85k, dairy by 22% to £93k, lowland grazing by 29% to £16k, poultry by 45% to £53k and mixed by 10% to £38k.

National Farmers’ Union chief economics adviser Dr Andrew Francis said the decrease in income clearly highlighted just how exposed agriculture is to market volatility as he repeated NFU calls for an ‘orderly’ Brexit. “This year is set to be incredibly challenging for farmers and the continued uncertainty is already impacting farm businesses,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man guilty of murder of Colchester coin collector

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Brown and El Mizouni score late on to salvage draw for Town U23s

Idris El Mizouni scored in this afternoon's late comeback draw at Barnsley. Photo: Ross Halls

Suffolk to support small businesses with Brexit planning cash, leaders announce

The Port of Felixstowe is one of Suffolk's infrastructure elements being highlighted in a 'Brexit Narrative' being issued by public sector leaders in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Day of police raids - Work continues to tackle ‘county lines’ drugs threat

As part of operation Velocity, police officers prepare themselves to enter the property, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Lost’ Constable drawings sell at auction

The John Constable drawing that sold for £75,000 - bought for just £3 more than 60 years ago. Picture: Chiswick Auctions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists