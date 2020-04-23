E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Growers urged to flag seasonal job vacancies as ‘Pick for Britain’ website goes live

PUBLISHED: 11:13 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 23 April 2020

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw at his farm at Fordham, near Colchester Picture: JOHN COTTLE

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw at his farm at Fordham, near Colchester Picture: JOHN COTTLE

John Cottle/nfu

A north Essex farmers’ leader who worked with government to fill a yawning gap in vital seasonal workers to pick UK crops has welcomed the launch of a new central online recruitment hub to attract them.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) vice president Tom Bradshaw said thousands of vacancies would be opening up on the new ‘Pick For Britain’ website over the coming weeks.

Mr Bradshaw, who farms at Fordham, near Colchester, has been in talks with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to try to come up with a solution to the impending recruitment crisis.

MORE – Members of public call farmers to offer help with harvest

Pick For Britain is now live for fruit and vegetable businesses to advertise their job vacancies for this year’s harvest.

You may also want to watch:

The site is aimed at bringing workers and employers together to ensure crops are picked and supermarkets supplied – but needs the job vacancies to be advertised first.

Farm businesses, labour providers and recruiters are being urged to post job vacancies on the site now.

“As the peak summer harvest approaches, we have been working closely with DEFRA to ensure a solution is in place for businesses to recruit domestic workers this summer,” said Mr Bradshaw

“There will be thousands of vacancies opening up on farms across the country in the coming weeks and we have already seen a fantastic response from the public wanting to pick for Britain this summer.

“Farmers are incredibly proud to be producing food for the nation at this crucial time but there are challenges and the support of the British public is incredibly valued.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen cancels cruises indefinitely due to coronavirus crisis

The four Fred. Olsen ocean going ships -- Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch -- in the Firth of Forth, where they will stay until the cruise line sails again. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Amy Downes: ‘I wouldn’t be at all sad if they scrap the season... it gives Town another chance to get it right’

Ipswich Town's season has been suspended by the coronavirus pandemic - and Amy Downes says that she wouldn't be sad if the campaign was scrapped

Duchess of Cambridge sends ‘lovely, uplifting’ letter to Ipswich children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH
Drive 24