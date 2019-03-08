Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Tractor ‘legend’ once owned by farmer inventor goes under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 17:48 13 March 2019

A Doe 130 machine which is up for sale at the next Cheffins vintage machinery sale on April 27 Picture: CHEFFINS

A Doe 130 machine which is up for sale at the next Cheffins vintage machinery sale on April 27 Picture: CHEFFINS

Cheffins

An “incredibly rare” Essex-made tractor built in the 1960s and bought by a notable farmer-inventor is up for auction.

Ernest Doe & Sons launched the tandem tractor, based on the Ford 5000, in December 1964 as the Doe 130. Production ended in 1968, but 73 were sold, with 14 exported.

The tractor had a price tag of £2,850 then, but auctioneers Cheffins has given it a guide price of £65k to £75k for its Cambridge Vintage Sale on April 27.

MORE – Suffolk Show Countdown 2019: Poster pigs Truffle and Squeak become Suffolk Show stars

Cheffins chairman Bill King said this particular Doe 130 was one of the last examples of the iconic machine ever to have been built.

“It has exceptional provenance and history, having been bought new by George Pryor in Essex – the farmer and inventor who was behind the original concept of the famous Doe ‘Triple-D’,” he said.

“Only 170 of these machines were ever built, making them incredibly rare to the market and a favourite with tractor collectors and enthusiasts, particularly as the majority were exported or split to form two separate tractors.”

The machine is being sold by a Lincolnshire collector and is set to be one of the highlights of the April vintage sale.

“George Pryor was a hero of the vintage world and his previous ownership of this particular tractor from 1968 onwards will help to ensure its huge desirability amongst the collecting fraternity,” said Mr King.

In 1957, one of Doe’s customers, George Pryor of Navestock, began experimenting with two Fordson Diesel Major tractors joined together in tandem. His goal was to provide a powerful four-wheel drive machine that would plough or cultivate his large acreage of heavy Essex clay.

After much experimentation, he arrived at a workable pivot-steer design. The tractor performed beyond all expectations and became the talk of the area. Soon, Ernest Charles Doe of local Ford distributors, Ernest Doe & Sons, based at Ulting, Maldon, paid Pryor a visit. He could see the machine had great potential and an agreement was reached for the company to put it into production.

The tractor was launched in 1958 as the Doe Dual Power. Following a number of modifications, the tandem design was re-launched the following year as Doe’s Dual Drive, usually referred to as the ‘Triple-D’ for short, and a legend was born.

Mr Pryor kept his original tractor, much modified and improved by Ernest Doe & Sons, for 10 years. He and his brother bought a new ‘Triple-D’ each in October 1961, and George then purchased the Doe 130, D663 – which is being offered in the sale – in May 1968.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Huntsman guilty of fox kill and assaulting ‘sab’ activist on Suffolk estate

Archibald Clifton-Brown and Christopher Amatt outside court Picture: ARCHANT

Garnett on Golf: Abbott hoping to find his feet in Africa

Jamie Abbott, plays on PGA European Tour in Kenya this week
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists