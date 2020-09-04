E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Farmers ‘will be protected’ under new trade deals, says Truss

PUBLISHED: 17:02 04 September 2020

Trade secretary Liz Truss on a visit to Muntons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trade secretary Liz Truss on a visit to Muntons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A malt firm boss stressed the need for post-Brexit trade deals in Europe and around the world as trade secretary Liz Truss visited the business to underline her commitment to the UK food and farming industry.

Muntons Maltings in Stowmarket has invested heavily in its factory but a no-deal Brexit will put a spanner in the works, its bosses say Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMuntons Maltings in Stowmarket has invested heavily in its factory but a no-deal Brexit will put a spanner in the works, its bosses say Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ms Truss – a strong supporter of the Brexit project – wants to secure zero tariff arrangements with some major countries outside of Europe.

East Anglian farmers have expressed fears for their businesses in the event of a no-deal Brexit – but they and firms like Stowmarket-based Muntons will be among those to benefit from opening up to more markets around the world, the trade secretary said.

The Department for International Trade estimates that East Anglia alone would benefit to the tune of up to £345m from a Free Trade Agreement with the United States, making it one of the biggest beneficiaries of a US trade deal.

MORE – Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

But Muntons – whose sales to the European Union represent 15% to 20% of its total – is still worried about the effects of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. Beyond the EU, its US trade nets a further 12% and Japan around 8 to 10% – making them its biggest export destinations beyond the European bloc.

Muntons boss Mark Tyldesley Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMuntons boss Mark Tyldesley Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In all, the £100m turnover firm – which employs 320 people globally and 270 to 280 at its Suffolk factory – exports to 76 countries, with overseas trade a crucial part of the business mix.

It has invested heavily in its Stowmarket site over recent years, with £30m being poured into the business over the last five years, and further hefty investments – £25m over the next three years – planned.

Muntons boss Mark Tyldesley said removing a punitive US tax on malt whisky imports would be among the measures that would help his business, as would a good deal with Japan – a big importer of British malt. He also wants to see an agreement with the EU, and measures to ensure smooth passage for export freight heading to the EU.

“If we had the no deal tariffs it would dramatically affect our business,” he warned.

Barley germinating refurbished germination boxes at Muntons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBarley germinating refurbished germination boxes at Muntons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A “decent” deal with Europe is “critical” he said, as default world trade rules would add 21% to the price of Muntons products sold into the EU, effectively wiping out that trade.

But despite Brexit and covid turmoil, the 99-year-old company – which expects to see around a 10% hit to its sales from the coronavirus crisis – remains confident about the future.

“We are well set for the future,” he said.

While harvest had been “very difficult” this year, the company and the region’s farmers who grow the barley which is made into malt at the factory took a long-term view, he suggested.

Liz Truss was given a tour of the site and shown its giant newly-refurbished germination boxes where barley seed is sprouted, and Evaporator 3, which enables the firm to meet growing demand for its malt extract.

She wanted to see more British products heading overseas, she said. She added: “I want to get a good deal for farmers and I’m going to be talking to them about how we can achieve that.”

She sees Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as key to this, and said farmers across East Anglia would benefit from future FTAs with the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

As well as Muntons, the international trade secretary visited farms in the region to spread her positive message.

From Stowmarket, she headed to Traditional Norfolk Poultry in Shropham as it prepares for the Christmas market, and Laurel Farm in King’s Lynn where farmers hope to benefit from the lifting of a ban on British beef in the US in place since 1996.

“The trade deals we are negotiating will open up some terrific new export opportunities for farmers in East Anglia and across Britain – boosting rural communities and creating jobs,” she said.

“Today I have seen an enormous range of range of produce, both arable and pastoral, all of which will be traded across the world under improved terms through our new agreements.

“Farmers and their high standards will be protected as part of any trade agreement we negotiate. I will not accept any deal that undermines or undercuts British farmers and makes them less competitive.”

The US is the East of England’s largest export market, accounting for 14% of the East of England’s goods exports, according to the DIT. 3,774 businesses in the East of England collectively export £7,316 worth of goods to the US every minute. It exports £58.1m worth of food and drink products to the US.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Center Parcs-style holiday park to be built in seaside town

What one of the luxury holiday lodges at the Center Parcs-style park could look like Picture: HONACE LTD

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Farmers ‘will be protected’ under new trade deals, says Truss

Trade secretary Liz Truss on a visit to Muntons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Men accused of racially abusing Kieron Dyer cautioned by police

Kieron Dyer said the alleged incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Peel Centre to screen Jimi Hendrix film

Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Picture: FILE/PRESS ASSOCIATION