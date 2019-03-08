Farmers turn to carbon-saving techniques as report calls for lower meat consumption and soil protection

A UN IPCC report has highlighted the large role land use has to play in ramping up global temperatures Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER (c) copyright citizenside.com

East Anglian farmers are "acutely aware" of the climate change challenge and committed to tackling it, a farmers' leader said as a new report warned of the dire effects land use was having on temperature rises.

Farmers are committed to meeting climate change targets says NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington Picture: WARREN PAGE Farmers are committed to meeting climate change targets says NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington Picture: WARREN PAGE

The United Nations (UN) study - from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - underlined previous concerns about the need to change practices - and curb meat diets - to combat the problem.

The treatment of our soils was having a major effect on global warming, it warned, with activities such as growing crops, raising livestock and cutting down forests accounting for almost a quarter (23%) of greenhouse gases between 2006 and 2017.

But National Farmers' Union (NFU) East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington said the region's farmers were already planting more trees and hedgerows, and showing their commitment to solving the problem.

Awareness of the importance of soil health investment was at an all-time high, and uptake of techniques to hold in carbon in the soil, such as cover cropping and minimum tillage on farms was on the increase in Suffolk and Essex, she pointed out.

"We're acutely aware of the climate change challenge in East Anglia, the driest region of the UK but also a region where people, property and productive farmland are at risk if sea levels rise.

"It's a challenge that farmers across East Anglia are committed to tackling. The NFU wants UK agriculture to become net zero by 2040, which means reducing our greenhouse gas footprint and offsetting emissions.

"It also involves making the most of our natural resources. With 65% of UK farmland best suited to growing grass, this means using our grasslands, which are also a huge store of carbon, to produce high quality beef and lamb.

She added: "Farmers are always looking to improve and we want to maximise our ability to produce climate-friendly, healthy food for the nation. We also require government policies that will support the farming industry in delivering on its net zero ambition."

The UN report called for sustainable farming methods, changing diets to eat less meat, replanting of forests and protection of habits to cut climate emissions, which were leading to increasing catalogue of problems such as drought, heatwaves and wildfires which threatened food security, cut yields, and pushed up food prices.