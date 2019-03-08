Overcast

Ava Prentice is top apprentice

PUBLISHED: 09:26 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 27 March 2019

From left, Mark Pendlington, Ava Prentice and Jane Townsend Picture: JOHN NICE

From left, Mark Pendlington, Ava Prentice and Jane Townsend Picture: JOHN NICE

John Nice

A Suffolk and Norfolk college’s new Apprentice of the Year is the aptly-named ‘A Prentice’.

A selection of winners from Suffolk at the Easton and Otley College Apprenticeship of the Year ceremony Picture: JOHN NICEA selection of winners from Suffolk at the Easton and Otley College Apprenticeship of the Year ceremony Picture: JOHN NICE

Ava Prentice, of Easton and Otley College, was awarded the top prize at its annual apprenticeship awards, which took place at Wingfield Barns, near Stradbroke, on March 7.

Ava, 20, from Earl Stonham, near Stowmarket, worked in the fast food industry to save up money to buy a car so she could look for jobs further afield, and went on to secure an apprenticeship post at Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses at Coddenham.

“My partner was into farming and my grandparents had some sheep when I was growing up, so when I saw a role as an apprentice dairy farmer, I went for it,” she said. “It was a fantastic way to earn and learn. The college has been really supportive. I recommend Easton and Otley to others.”

Chair of governors Mark Pendlington and principal Jane Townsend handed out 23 award to individuals, businesses and tutors in front of about 150 guests.

Ms Townsend said: “This evening is one of those moments where all of us get to share some of our student and employer experiences and achievements with a huge sense of pride. This is without doubt one of the highlights of our year. I’d like to congratulate Ava and indeed all of our winners on their achievements.”

Staff member Darren Lambert scooped a top assessor award and Kelvin Gunnell from Orwell Park School was named Mentor of the Year. Other Suffolk based winners included Fram Farmers, Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club and Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa.

