From left, Clay Rogers, Franki Selby, Lorna Oakley, Hamish Monro-Smith and Mandy Smith of Easton and Otley College with their garden plans Picture: JOHN NICE John Nice

A team of horticultural students is getting ready to fly the college flag as they put the finishing touches to a garden design ahead of the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Learners from Easton and Otley College will be creating a series of mini designs based on flags from around the world.

The smaller designs will then form one major garden that will be situated outside the main flower tent at Trinity Park, Ipswich, at this year's county show on May 29 and 30.

Horticulture unit manager Clay Rogers said: "The students came up with the flag idea and they are really up for the challenge."

Hamish Monro-Smith, 23, a level three student working on the design, said: "We will be looking to impress Suffolk Show visitors. Last year we won a gold medal so hopefully we can do the same again this year."

In other areas of the show, farming students will be involved in livestock competitions and equine students will be helping to build show jumping courses.