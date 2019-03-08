Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk Show Countdown: College's horticultural students flag up gardening flair with novel design

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 May 2019

From left, Clay Rogers, Franki Selby, Lorna Oakley, Hamish Monro-Smith and Mandy Smith of Easton and Otley College with their garden plans Picture: JOHN NICE

From left, Clay Rogers, Franki Selby, Lorna Oakley, Hamish Monro-Smith and Mandy Smith of Easton and Otley College with their garden plans Picture: JOHN NICE

John Nice

A team of horticultural students is getting ready to fly the college flag as they put the finishing touches to a garden design ahead of the 2019 Suffolk Show.

Learners from Easton and Otley College will be creating a series of mini designs based on flags from around the world.

The smaller designs will then form one major garden that will be situated outside the main flower tent at Trinity Park, Ipswich, at this year's county show on May 29 and 30.

MORE - Logistics boss Bee gears up for her final show

Horticulture unit manager Clay Rogers said: "The students came up with the flag idea and they are really up for the challenge."

You may also want to watch:

Hamish Monro-Smith, 23, a level three student working on the design, said: "We will be looking to impress Suffolk Show visitors. Last year we won a gold medal so hopefully we can do the same again this year."

In other areas of the show, farming students will be involved in livestock competitions and equine students will be helping to build show jumping courses.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists