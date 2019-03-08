Thunderstorms

Gold medal glory for Suffolk farming students

PUBLISHED: 20:24 11 July 2019

Team UK with their gold medal and trophy for hand milking Picture: REBECCA BAKER

Team UK with their gold medal and trophy for hand milking Picture: REBECCA BAKER

Rebecca Baker

Two Suffolk farmers helped the UK team to gold medal glory at agriculture's equivalent of the Olympics, which took place in Poland.

Easton and Otley's Jack Hensby, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICEEaston and Otley's Jack Hensby, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICE

Agrolympics is an annual event for farming students, which sees 19 countries take part in 30 farming-themed competitive events with one team crowned overall winner.

The UK squad - all from Easton and Otley College - took top spot in the hand milking challenge. Other events included log splitting, hay bale lifting and plumbing.

Easton and Otley student Izaak Lark, who is based in Lowestoft and works for Somerleyton Estate, was thrilled at the win.

"Not everyone gets an opportunity to represent their country and overall it was a great experience. British dairy is a big thing so to get first place in hand milking was satisfying. I loved every minute of this experience. This will live with me forever," he said.

Easton and Otley's Izaak Lark, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICEEaston and Otley's Izaak Lark, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICE

Fellow student Jack Hensby, who works form G's Fresh and lives at Lakenheath, said, "It was very hot, incredibly hard work so it was nice to win something considering how much effort we put into this.

"The experience of talking to people about how they farm in other parts of the world was a real bonus."

Farm lecturer Charlie Askew said he was proud of his students, who finished 16th overall.

"The students gave everything in relation to every task. The judges were impressed with the attitude of our team and to get a gold medal in an individual event was a super proud moment for everyone. In terms of our overall placing, there was very little between the teams. All being well we hope to go back to this competition that will be taking place in Estonia in 2020."

Team UK was made up of residents from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. Poland was crowned overall winner.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘Vicious attack’ leaves woman with fractured skull – just hours after knifepoint robbery

Police tape in Station Road, Clacton. Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s dies after lorry crash

A man in his 30s has died 11 days after a crash on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Machete incident sparks chaos on railway

The incident happened at Bury St Edmunds railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Farm shop launches enormous family-sized sausage roll for Latitude

Old Hall Farm's giant Latitude sausage roll Picture: Rebecca Mayhew
