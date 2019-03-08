Gold medal glory for Suffolk farming students

Team UK with their gold medal and trophy for hand milking Picture: REBECCA BAKER Rebecca Baker

Two Suffolk farmers helped the UK team to gold medal glory at agriculture's equivalent of the Olympics, which took place in Poland.

Easton and Otley's Jack Hensby, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICE Easton and Otley's Jack Hensby, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICE

Agrolympics is an annual event for farming students, which sees 19 countries take part in 30 farming-themed competitive events with one team crowned overall winner.

The UK squad - all from Easton and Otley College - took top spot in the hand milking challenge. Other events included log splitting, hay bale lifting and plumbing.

Easton and Otley student Izaak Lark, who is based in Lowestoft and works for Somerleyton Estate, was thrilled at the win.

"Not everyone gets an opportunity to represent their country and overall it was a great experience. British dairy is a big thing so to get first place in hand milking was satisfying. I loved every minute of this experience. This will live with me forever," he said.

Easton and Otley's Izaak Lark, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICE Easton and Otley's Izaak Lark, who took part in Agrolympics Picture: JOHN NICE

Fellow student Jack Hensby, who works form G's Fresh and lives at Lakenheath, said, "It was very hot, incredibly hard work so it was nice to win something considering how much effort we put into this.

"The experience of talking to people about how they farm in other parts of the world was a real bonus."

Farm lecturer Charlie Askew said he was proud of his students, who finished 16th overall.

"The students gave everything in relation to every task. The judges were impressed with the attitude of our team and to get a gold medal in an individual event was a super proud moment for everyone. In terms of our overall placing, there was very little between the teams. All being well we hope to go back to this competition that will be taking place in Estonia in 2020."

Team UK was made up of residents from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. Poland was crowned overall winner.