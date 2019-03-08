Glamour job for students as glamping project takes shape on farm

From left, front row, Katie Haywood-Farmer and Mark Crisp, and back row Otley students Rebekkah Bunting, Dylan Farrow, Joseph Golding and Charlie Smith-Evans Picture; JOHN NICE John Nice

College students were given real-life work experience as they helped to build glamping pods at a farm near Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katie and Andy Haywood-Farmer of All Manor of Events at Henley Picture: SIMON PARKER Katie and Andy Haywood-Farmer of All Manor of Events at Henley Picture: SIMON PARKER

All Manor of Event at Henley invited Easton and Otley College to support ambitious plans to expand its wedding venue at Manor Farm as it built a series of glamping pod to accommodate guests.

Katie Haywood-Farmer, director at All Manor of Events, praised the students' positive attitude.

"They have been competent and hard-working throughout their time with us," she said.

MORE - Merger plans for Easton and Otley College receive 'overwhelming support'

It's not the first time college students have helped on a project on the farm. Many years ago, Katie's father asked if students could help out with a complex hedge-laying project, and their work can still be seen today.

"I'm a great believer in giving young people and students work experience opportunities. And this link-up helps keep the family tradition going of our farm working with the college," said Mrs Haywood-Farmer.

"All in all it's been a really great collaboration and we would love to be able work with the college again in the future."

You may also want to watch:

Curriculum manager for construction Mark Crisp said it was an opportunity to give some real life work experience to learners while working with the local community.

Level one construction students spent three weeks working on the project, showcasing their skills in bricklaying, carpentry, roofing and tiling.

"As a college, we love to help out the community whenever we get the opportunity. In the past we have worked on a variety of different projects with various organisations including primary schools, residential homes and charities," he said.

"Not only do we get to help the community, when we work with other schools, it's useful to help try and put construction as a career in the minds of new generations.

"As an industry, construction needs new talented people to help build the many thousands of houses this country needs."

Students worked alongside Katie and Andy Haywood-Farmer of All Manor of Events as they set about shaping a new strand to their business in Henley.

"I guess being a land-based college, it was great to help out a former working farm and we hope to be able to support other people in the future," said Mr Crisp.

Manor Farm Barn is used as a venue for a variety of events from school proms and wedding receptions to conferences.