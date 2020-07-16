E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Historic mill operation set to move – after 140 years

PUBLISHED: 16:59 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 16 July 2020

Edme looks set to move its operations from Mistley - provided it can get an agreement on the fate of the old buildings Picture: EDME

An historic mill making specialist ingredients for the bakery industry is celebrating after councillors gave its plans to build a new £46.5m plant the thumbs up.

A steam locomotive pulling trucks through Mistley station in the 1930s. The Edme Maltings are on the right Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVEA steam locomotive pulling trucks through Mistley station in the 1930s. The Edme Maltings are on the right Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Tendring District Council has given conditional approval to EDME to build a state-of-the-art mill four miles down the road from its home of 140 years in Mistley, near Manningtree.

It means the company – which makes wholegrain, malted flours, flakes and kibbles, gluten-free flours, seed mixes, and sprouted grains for bakeries, confectioners and for breakfast cereal makers – can double its production and develop new products.

David Thompson, chief executive of EDME owner Anglia Maltings (Holdings), welcomed the news, which paves for the way for the company to build a new plant at Horsley Cross. It is hoped works will start in early 2021, with building ready by the following year.

“The new site is in a grain-growing area from which we source over half our raw materials. It has easy access to major routes,” he said.

“After 140 years operating at Mistley, we welcome the opportunity to continue with a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility.

“The site doubles production capacity, supports new product development, enables growth in exports and deepens the intellectual property of EDME.”

Any decision to proceed will depend on agreement with Tendring District Council on conditions, and on the approval of the Anglia Maltings Board, he added.

EDME foods are all plant-based and range from high protein, high fibre and low cholesterol to no-added sugar and gluten-free.

“Innovation is our lifeblood,” said Mr Thompson. “The new site provides the right environment to develop new products, and the space and capacity to increase production and to introduce new processing techniques.”

The gross cost of the investment is £46.5m, which represented a vote of confidence in the industry, the firm’s suppliers, its workforce and the local community, he added.

But proceeds from land sales would be “critical” to viability of the project, he said.

“These are from the redevelopment of the Mistley site - in keeping with its heritage and architectural significance – and of the Phase 2 land that forms part of the Horsley Cross site,” he said.

He thanked Tendring District Council and the parish councils in Mistley and Horsley Cross for their support.

Tendring cabinet member for business and economic growth Mary Newton welcomed the planning committee’s approval of the EDME application.

“As part of our Tendring4Growth approach we welcome businesses who look to expand and grow within Tendring district, or relocate to our area, provided of course they comply with our planning policies,” she said.

“EDME is a fantastic firm, operating internationally and providing significant local employment, and it is great to see the company wanting to expand and stay in Tendring where it has been since the late 19th century.

“It’s possible move to Horsley Cross underscores its commitment to its workforce and to maintaining its long association with the district.”

