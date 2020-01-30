E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Top cricketer set to offer leadership tips to farmers facing up to challenges of Brexit

PUBLISHED: 15:25 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 30 January 2020

Alastair Cook celebrates making a century back in 2012 - he will be remembered as a brilliant sportsman

Alastair Cook celebrates making a century back in 2012 - he will be remembered as a brilliant sportsman

PA Wire/Press Association Images

East Anglia's farmers will be hearing from an Essex cricketing great next week as they gather for their annual agricultural conference.

Essex's Sir Alastair Cook in action at Fenner's, Cambridge this week. Cricket is back. Photo: PAEssex's Sir Alastair Cook in action at Fenner's, Cambridge this week. Cricket is back. Photo: PA

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook - who also has a sheep farm at Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire - will be drawing on his experience as a leading Test run scorer as he delivers a lecture on leadership at the 2020 Sentry Farming Conference in Newmarket.

In the aftermath of Britain's momentous decision to leave the European Union, the theme of the whole day event will be cultivating a culture of succession, as farmers consider the best way their businesses can thrive and grow at a time of great change for the industry.

As well as an afternoon question-and-answer session with Sir Alastair, delegates will be hearing from a series of succession experts, focusing on three key areas - collaboration, succession and leadership.

Chairman Ian Pigot admitted that UK agriculture had a "historically poor record" of collaboration, trailing most of the world.

"We will hear from both ends of the earth, from Scotland to New Zealand on how a farming business and a whole sector have collaborated for personal and industry benefit," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"Succession, too often seen as an addendum to will planning, is a largely misunderstood and misrepresented necessity for progression.

"Careful and strategic succession planning can propel a business's fortunes."

A succession discussion panel of industry experts will be sharing their opinions on the subject before opening the floor to audience questions.

The panel will be made up of Gary Markham, director at Land Family Business, Edward Venmore, head of agriculture at Foot Anstey Solicitors, Elizabeth Bagger, director general at The Institute of Family Business, and Brian Thompson, chairman of Musgrave Next Generation.

But first up will be farmer Rory Christie, a board member of The Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society, who will be discussing collaboration. He will be followed by Dr Chris Kebbell, who was formerly New Zealand's veterinary counsellor to the European Union and later became the country's primary industries agriculture counsellor, based at the New Zealand High Commission in London.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

US-based councillor Brian Riley returns to Suffolk – and seeks new seat!

Former county councillor Brian Riley has returned to Suffolk - and is looking for a new seat. Picture: BRIAN RILEY

Inquest into death of Newmarket murder victim opens

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Northern bypass work officially recommended to cease

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Private hospital slammed by watchdog and threatened with closure

Cygnet Hospital in Boxted Road, Colchester, has been placed in special measures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24