Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Brexit 'a factor' as Sudbury farmer branches out with £1m high welfare poultry rearing business

PUBLISHED: 10:43 21 June 2019

Hole Farm at Belchamp St Paul is branching out by rearing Norfolk Black free range chickens Picture: TNP

Hole Farm at Belchamp St Paul is branching out by rearing Norfolk Black free range chickens Picture: TNP

TNP

A Sudbury farmer is set to be the first to take up a new free range poultry contract on his family farm which will involve rearing up to 40,000 Norfolk Black chickens.

An aerial artist's impression showing the layout of the three free range units a Hole Farm, Belchamp St Paul Picture: TNPAn aerial artist's impression showing the layout of the three free range units a Hole Farm, Belchamp St Paul Picture: TNP

Harry Middleditch, who runs Hole Farm at Belchamp St Paul with his father David, said they had been looking for a new enterprise to work alongside their arable farming - ideally something that would produce manure and reduce the need for bagged fertiliser.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry's (TNP) Full Cycle Chicken Growing Contracts are aimed at enabling farmers to enter the expanding market for welfare-friendly poultry.

MORE - 'Rare' sale of woodland near Suffolk coast expected to attract strong interest

TNP co-founder and joint managing director Mark Gorton said with farming facing an uncertain future after Brexit, the Norfolk-based company believes this to be "an exciting new opportunity for diversification". "After the launch at the 2018 event we've been overwhelmed by the level of interest from farmers across East Anglia," he said.

"We are looking for farmers willing to invest up to £1m to set up a poultry unit. This will bring a substantial addition to the farm income as well as returning their investment within 10 years."

Farmers David and Harry Middleditch gained planning permission for the first new unit, which is now under construction at Belchamp St Paul in Essex. The 40,000-bird free range unit is expected to begin production in late summer.

TNP, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, has become one of the leading suppliers of high-welfare chickens to major UK retailers. These are supplied through contract production across more than 50 sites, which involves owning the birds, housing and equipment and paying farmers for their facilities and management of the flocks.

The new business model is based on farmers themselves investing in purpose-built static housing specifically designed by TNP for larger flocks while providing the birds with the highest possible welfare. New growers are provided with help in planning, screening, housing and range design-and-build through to comprehensive training.

"Unlike some other types of diversification, the success does not hinge on the marketing expertise of the farmer - but it does require the farmer to 'buy in' to our whole high welfare farming ethos," said Mark.

You may also want to watch:

The Sudbury project has been designed with help and advice from Jim Lambert and Lionel Halls of TNP.

"We'd been talking to Traditional Norfolk Poultry even before they launched their new scheme last summer," said Harry.

"We were looking at free range poultry which we believe is the future of the industry. There will always be a place for intensive production, but it is the higher welfare poultry that consumers want.

"Brexit was not the driving force behind our decision - but it was a factor. I can see arable farming facing a more turbulent future. Who know what ups and downs lie ahead for the sector? The TNP contract does provide security going forward over the next five years."

Construction of the new unit is under way with the first flock of 40,000 birds due to be placed in early autumn. The poultry enterprise fits into a 950-acre arable farm growing cereals, oilseed rape, peas and beans. The farm also has a flock of 35 Hampshire Down ewes, which has enjoyed success at the Suffolk Show and other events in recent years.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We don’t want to live in a sewage farm’ - Concern over biogas plant and huge poultry barns

The Barley Brigg Farm anaerobic digester near Stradbroke with councillors Chris Edwards and Guy McGregor pictured inset Pictures: ANDREW HIRST

Breaking news for Suffolk Day

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inquest into death of Ava-May Littleboy, 3, adjourned

Ava-May Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston Picture: Submitted

Brexit ‘a factor’ as Sudbury farmer branches out with £1m high welfare poultry rearing business

Hole Farm at Belchamp St Paul is branching out by rearing Norfolk Black free range chickens Picture: TNP

Why is Suffolk such a special place to live?

Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists