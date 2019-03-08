Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Fun on the farm as thousands of Essex schoolchildren descend on showground

PUBLISHED: 17:18 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 05 June 2019

Children give a cheer for Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

Children give a cheer for Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

Vicky Holmes Photography

Three thousand schoolchildren from primary schools across Essex got to meet farmers from their county on a fun day out.

Children having fun at Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHYChildren having fun at Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

The beaming youngsters, aged eight to 11 and from 65 schools, were bussed in to Writtle University College showground at Chelmsford to take part in the 12th annual Essex Food & Farming Day.

The educational event, with a focus on fun learning, is organised by Essex Agricultural Society and financially supported by Essex County Council.

MORE - Easton and Otley to be carved up after damning Ofsted inspections

Rosemary Padfield, who is stepping down after chairing the organising committee for the last 12 years, said the aim was to take the children on a journey charting how food is grown and made, with a series of 'zones' to guide them.

You may also want to watch:

"We need to make sure that the consumers of tomorrow appreciate where their food comes from. We are in a society where more and more people have their shopping delivered to their front door and don't even go to the supermarket any more," she said.

The farmers behind the event wanted the children to realise that the bread and cereals that they ate came from wheat grown in the fields of Essex, and that the farmers growing the crops care passionately about the countryside they are grown in, she added.

Delighted children got to pet milking cows, watch a combine harvester in action and talk to farmers about what they do. Exhibitors offered colourful displays and demonstrations, including hands-on activities such as taste-testing, wheat milling and bird and insect recognition games.

"Our aim is for the children to gain a greater understanding of how their food reaches the table and the work we as farmers do to protect and nurture the countryside," said Mrs Padfield.

Children feeding a goat at Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHYChildren feeding a goat at Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

"As the children pass through the five zones at this event, they can see the whole food cycle - from sowing the seed to the plants growing and their end use in food production."

Most Read

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Most Read

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four Villages bypass project rejected by government – no new road to Suffolk coast

Residents have been campaigning for an A12 by-pass for years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

D-day flypast over Suffolk and Essex delayed by more than an hour

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Fun on the farm as thousands of Essex schoolchildren descend on showground

Children give a cheer for Essex Schools Food & Farming Day Picture: VICKY HOLMES PHOTOGRAPHY

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists