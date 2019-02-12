Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

University of Essex researchers probe effects of stress on crops

PUBLISHED: 17:23 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 15 February 2019

Essex University team looks at how crops and stress Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Essex University team looks at how crops and stress Picture: BARRY PULLEN

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Plant biologists at the University of Essex have scooped half a million pound’s worth of funding to study how crops respond to different levels of stress in the environment.

The three-year project is part of ongoing research at the university looking into the interaction between plants and their environment, focusing on how light and drought stress affects crop yield and a plant’s biological timer, which regulates when it grows and flowers.

MORE – Our land will continue to be farmed in future – but how? Farmers face Brexit dilemmas

As pressures on water supplies increase due to climate change, researchers are seeking to maintain or improve crop yield while limiting water use.

The project is being led by Dr Matt Jones, from the School of Biological Sciences. Part of the research will focus on dehydration stress using a series of controlled chambers to create environments with varying levels of drought-like conditions to see the effect on the crops.

“Plants respond to stress differently throughout the day and if we are to fully exploit the potential yield of crops it is vital that we understand how plants interact with their environment, especially during stresses such as drought which limit yield,” he said.

Plants have to cope with a range of different stresses in the environment – from bright light and varied temperature  to disease and insects – which are linked with certain times of the day. These regular patterns have driven the evolution of biological timing mechanisms that enable plants to anticipate stress at particular times.

Researchers working on the project, funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, are hoping to get a better understanding of the link between the metabolic changes in plants due to different stresses, and the corresponding knock-on impact on its biological timer – known as the circadian system.

“If we are to understand how crops respond to dehydration we need to see how those changes affect plants’ biological timers,” said Dr Jones. “We can then work out how to change the genetic makeup of the plant to make it more drought-tolerant while not reducing yield.”

The research team is also looking at light stress and will focus on gaining a better understanding of the link  between light signalling and dehydration stress.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Car without front bumper stopped on A12

The car without the front bumper was stopped in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Brand new hotel with prickly identity is coming to East Anglia

The Hog Hotel will open this spring in Pakefield Picture: Contributed

‘Brazen and prolific’ burglar caught after leaving DNA on steering wheel is jailed

Billy Francis has been jailed for burglaries in Essex. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Delays expected after A12 crash

The A12 near the Copdock Interchange is experiencing traffic jams following a collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists