PUBLISHED: 11:35 23 November 2019

Richard Freeman, author of An Englishman's Cookery Journey Picture: KAREN FREEMAN

Karen Freeman

Suffolk ingredients are given a gallic twist in a new cookery book charting one man's culinary journey.

Ex-lawyer and self-taught cook Richard Freeman, of Nayland, has combined his love of the food of Suffolk and the cuisine of Provence in his book, which charts the story of how he learnt to cook.

An Englishman's Cookery Journey from Aldeburgh to Aix-en-Provence - which includes a foreword by local food campaigner Caroline Cranbrook - is, among other things, a celebration of Suffolk food, said Mr Freeman, who has lived in the county for 40 years.

Readers are taken on an imaginary cookery journey from Aldeburgh to the south of France, explaining how the author became interested in food and wine, and recipes which he has learnt to cook well.

It is illustrated by Suffolk artists Tessa Newcomb, Karen Freeman and Jason Gathorne-Hardy, and is printed and produced by Flatford Press.

"The pleasure of researching the wonderful foods of East Suffolk and looking at them from a fresh perspective was, and remains, a great pleasure which I am glad to share with others," he said.

"The recipes have been tried, tested and developed over several years, now forming a collection which takes full account of modern attitudes to farming, fishing and the environment as well as to health and well-being."

In her foreword, Lady Cranbrook describes the book as "an interesting and informative introduction to the pleasures of buying Suffolk food" which includes some "excellent recipes".

Mr Freeman said the book was already proving "extremely popular", and he had been delighted with the feedback.

He admits that a few years ago, he was "terrified by the complexity of cookery books" but had learnt to cook, and now aimed to provide "clear instructions for straightforward, healthy dishes from Britain and France".

Recipes include Cromer crab and quails' egg salad and roast Suffolk chicken breasts with Suffolk plums.

"Here in Suffolk the seasons are all important. The production of livestock, the growing of fruit and vegetables and the practice of sustainable fishing coupled with responsible, modern husbandry has made the county into a much-valued food destination," he said.

