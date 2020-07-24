Former NFU official takes on top role at farm quality standards body

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU NFU

Former National Farmers’ Union president Guy Smith has taken on a new role at Red Tractor.

The farmer, from St Osyth in Essex, has become combinable crops and sugar beet sector chairman for the farm quality marque.

He lost his elected seat at the NFU in February this year after serving for two years as deputy and four as vice president. He was succeeded by Stuart Roberts.

Guy – who will succeed Laurence Matthews in November 2020 – joins Red Tractor after many years promoting British agriculture in roles including NFU Governance board member and an AHDB crops board member while continuing to run his own family farm business near Clacton-on-Sea.

Red Tractor chief executive Jim Moseley said with British agriculture facing some of its greatest challenges Guy’s experience and skills would “help us navigate through this time”.

Guy said: “I’m delighted to join Red Tractor at such a critical time for British Agriculture.

“I’ve been Red Tractor Assured since its inception 20 years ago. Their standards have been developed over two decades and are the bedrock of our industry.

“We must continue to protect and defend these standards, and work to win the hearts and minds of government, consumers and the industry so we don’t witness an influx of imported food produced to standards that are lower than the UK.”