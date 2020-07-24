E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Former NFU official takes on top role at farm quality standards body

PUBLISHED: 08:47 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 24 July 2020

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU

NFU

Former National Farmers’ Union president Guy Smith has taken on a new role at Red Tractor.

The farmer, from St Osyth in Essex, has become combinable crops and sugar beet sector chairman for the farm quality marque.

He lost his elected seat at the NFU in February this year after serving for two years as deputy and four as vice president. He was succeeded by Stuart Roberts.

MORE – Essex farmer who served as deputy president of NFU ‘philosophical’ as vote goes against him

Guy – who will succeed Laurence Matthews in November 2020 – joins Red Tractor after many years promoting British agriculture in roles including NFU Governance board member and an AHDB crops board member while continuing to run his own family farm business near Clacton-on-Sea.

You may also want to watch:

Red Tractor chief executive Jim Moseley said with British agriculture facing some of its greatest challenges Guy’s experience and skills would “help us navigate through this time”.

Guy said: “I’m delighted to join Red Tractor at such a critical time for British Agriculture.

“I’ve been Red Tractor Assured since its inception 20 years ago. Their standards have been developed over two decades and are the bedrock of our industry.

“We must continue to protect and defend these standards, and work to win the hearts and minds of government, consumers and the industry so we don’t witness an influx of imported food produced to standards that are lower than the UK.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Babergh and Mid Suffolk commit to action plan to get people cycling and walking

The sustainable travel plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk aims to get people using their bicycles or public transport as well as walking, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk villages under threat from speculative developers until late 2021, new timetable shows

Thurston is among the villages to have suffered from an influx in developers since Babergh and Mid Suffolk have not had an up-to-date joint local plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Former NFU official takes on top role at farm quality standards body

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU

Police still hunting ‘vile’ dog thieves

Melissa Murfet's cockerpoo Betsy, who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Suffolk’s indoor pools will stay closed this weekend

The Deben Leisure Centre is one pool that won't be opening this weekend Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE