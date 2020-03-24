Potato farmers launch free home delivery service to help local community during coronavirus crisis

Laura and Robert Strathern of Fairfields Farm Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM Fairfields Farm

Essex potato farmers have responded to the coronavirus crisis by setting up a free home delivery service for the local community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairfields Farm is offering a free delivery service to locals Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM Fairfields Farm is offering a free delivery service to locals Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM

Potato producer and crisp maker Fairfields Farm, which is based in Wormingford, near Colchester, is delivering sacks and boxes of potatoes, and hand-cooked crisps made at a factory on the farm.

The highly successful crisp business was set up as a diversification by farmers Robert and Laura Strathern.

The farm says it is currently “working hard seven days a week to meet the growing demand for basics that can’t be found in the supermarkets”.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Retail chain introduces cough-proof screens at checkouts in coronavirus outbreak

“We wanted to do something to help and thought home delivery would be a good idea. Since launching, we have been so busy with our home delivery service around the local area,” said Laura.

“I have used social media and local village groups to promote it and now word has spread further into town.”

As the farm appeared to be the only place locally with potatoes, many people in isolation were calling them to provide much-needed essentials, she explained.

“We are so happy to be able to do something to help and to serve our community. Things on the farm are also really busy, with the team out planting for the new season.”