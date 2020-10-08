Potato grower celebrates deal to supply carbon-neutral meal kit company

Fairfields Farm's potato harvest Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM Fairfields Farm

A “low carbon” farmer said he was delighted after winning a contract to supply spuds for a global meal kits brand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairfields Farm is set to provide its low carbon footprint potatoes to HelloFresh Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM Fairfields Farm is set to provide its low carbon footprint potatoes to HelloFresh Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM

Crisp-maker Fairfields Farm – which is based at Wormingford, near Colchester – is supplying HelloFresh with its low carbon footprint potatoes from October.

Farmer Robert Strathern said it was “fantastic” to supply the company, which is the UK’s most popular recipe delivery service.

“HelloFresh is currently working with those businesses that can offer strong sustainability credentials and we have a number of measures in place that promise a much lower carbon footprint than many other potato farms,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Furious beet farmers up in arms over sugar imports plans

“Our packing facility is supplied daily with potatoes grown on the family farm, which means our food miles are the lowest possible and we operate a green waste site which is working to develop new compostable packaging processes. Reducing our impact on the environment is one of our greatest objectives and it is fantastic to be able to work with another brand looking to do the same.”

HelloFresh operates in 14 countries,and delivered 149 million meals worldwide in the second quarter of 2020.

Fairfields Farm will be supplying HelloFresh in the UK with fresh potatoes from its family farm in Colchester and helping the recipe box delivery service in its quest to become carbon neutral.

The farm uses fertiliser from its renewable anaerobic digestion (AD) plant to help grow its potatoes, and powers its potato cold stores with renewable energy from solar power and AD.

Adam Hill, director of procurement at HelloFresh UK, said: “We have recently become the world’s first carbon-neutral meal kit company and are delighted to be working with Fairfields Farm to complement our on-going sustainability efforts, as we are committed to providing customers with a more sustainable way to enjoy delicious HelloFresh recipes.”