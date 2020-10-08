Potato grower celebrates deal to supply carbon-neutral meal kit company
PUBLISHED: 14:27 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 08 October 2020
Fairfields Farm
A “low carbon” farmer said he was delighted after winning a contract to supply spuds for a global meal kits brand.
Crisp-maker Fairfields Farm – which is based at Wormingford, near Colchester – is supplying HelloFresh with its low carbon footprint potatoes from October.
Farmer Robert Strathern said it was “fantastic” to supply the company, which is the UK’s most popular recipe delivery service.
“HelloFresh is currently working with those businesses that can offer strong sustainability credentials and we have a number of measures in place that promise a much lower carbon footprint than many other potato farms,” he said.
You may also want to watch:
MORE – Furious beet farmers up in arms over sugar imports plans
“Our packing facility is supplied daily with potatoes grown on the family farm, which means our food miles are the lowest possible and we operate a green waste site which is working to develop new compostable packaging processes. Reducing our impact on the environment is one of our greatest objectives and it is fantastic to be able to work with another brand looking to do the same.”
HelloFresh operates in 14 countries,and delivered 149 million meals worldwide in the second quarter of 2020.
Fairfields Farm will be supplying HelloFresh in the UK with fresh potatoes from its family farm in Colchester and helping the recipe box delivery service in its quest to become carbon neutral.
The farm uses fertiliser from its renewable anaerobic digestion (AD) plant to help grow its potatoes, and powers its potato cold stores with renewable energy from solar power and AD.
Adam Hill, director of procurement at HelloFresh UK, said: “We have recently become the world’s first carbon-neutral meal kit company and are delighted to be working with Fairfields Farm to complement our on-going sustainability efforts, as we are committed to providing customers with a more sustainable way to enjoy delicious HelloFresh recipes.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.