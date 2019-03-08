Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Colchester farmer's echium crop creates stunning purple-blue carpet

PUBLISHED: 09:12 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 18 July 2019

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs amid his echium crop in the village of Feering Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs amid his echium crop in the village of Feering Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Essex farmer Andrew Fairs' echium crop - now in full flower - depends solely on natural pollinators.

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) inspect their crop of echium Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREFairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) inspect their crop of echium Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Andrew is co-director at Fairking Ltd, at Great Tey, Colchester, which specialises in growing a range of unusual crops, including echium and borage, which it has grown for the past 30 years.

Fairking now farms over 6000 acres of the echium flower, which is harvested for its seed. The oil is extracted and used in cosmetics, food and nutraceuticals to treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, rheumatioid arthritis and skin conditions such as eczema.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Is there life after Brexit for farmers?

The success of the crop relies on pollinators in the area including bees, hoverflies and butterflies. The farm also grows crops like quinoa - a food which has grown in popularity in Britain but hitherto imported - and camelina, an annual herb used in foodstuffs and skincare products and soaps.

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) in the echium crop Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREFairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) in the echium crop Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The family-owned and run company places individual buy back contracts with growers in the UK.

It cultivates the crop, and also processes and conditions the specialist seeds produced.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road, rail and sea to be used for Sizewell C materials – and bypass could be temporary measure

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Holiday park to face legal action after talks fail to resolve ‘complex’ problems on site

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Colchester farmer’s echium crop creates stunning purple-blue carpet

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs amid his echium crop in the village of Feering Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Councils fail to meet recycling targets, figures show

The former Suffolk Coastal District Council ranks among the top 50 best recyclers in the UK, while Tendring in Essex ranks as the worst in the region Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists