Colchester farmer's echium crop creates stunning purple-blue carpet

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs amid his echium crop in the village of Feering Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Essex farmer Andrew Fairs' echium crop - now in full flower - depends solely on natural pollinators.

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) inspect their crop of echium Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) inspect their crop of echium Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Andrew is co-director at Fairking Ltd, at Great Tey, Colchester, which specialises in growing a range of unusual crops, including echium and borage, which it has grown for the past 30 years.

Fairking now farms over 6000 acres of the echium flower, which is harvested for its seed. The oil is extracted and used in cosmetics, food and nutraceuticals to treat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, rheumatioid arthritis and skin conditions such as eczema.

The success of the crop relies on pollinators in the area including bees, hoverflies and butterflies. The farm also grows crops like quinoa - a food which has grown in popularity in Britain but hitherto imported - and camelina, an annual herb used in foodstuffs and skincare products and soaps.

Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) in the echium crop Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE Fairking Ltd co-director Andrew Fairs (left) and farming partner Steve Crayston (right) in the echium crop Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The family-owned and run company places individual buy back contracts with growers in the UK.

It cultivates the crop, and also processes and conditions the specialist seeds produced.