Young farm adviser Tom scoops award as 'rising star' of Suffolk's agricultural sector

PUBLISHED: 07:43 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 24 May 2019

Tom Rouse, 2019 Rising Star Scholarship Award Winner Picture: TOM ROUSE

Tom Rouse

The first recipient of a new award which recognises hard-working and inspirational young people working in Suffolk's farming sector has been chosen.

The Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA) Rising Star Scholarship Award is aimed at people aged 19 to 30 years who are involved in agricultural or allied to agriculture industries and are making a positive contribution to the industry.

Tom Rouse of Farmacy plc - who will be presented with his award on the first day of the Suffolk Show, which is organised by the SAA - was chosen from a shortlist of three following an interview at SAA's home at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Judges were looking for hard-working, proactive, inspirational, innovative people involved in educating the next generation of Tom studied at undergraduate and post graduate level at Harper Adams before joining West Sussex-based farming medicines firm Farmacy as a trainee agronomist in 2013.

He completed a BASIS diploma in agronomy in 2017 and now works throughout Suffolk providing fee-paid advice to growers of combinable, forage and root crops.

He express delight at his selection.

"The scholarship is a great opportunity to get more involved with the SAA and I look forward to attending and representing the SAA at the next Oxford Farming Conference and other events," he said.

SAA chief executive Phillip Ainsworth said it had been a strong field of candidates.

"Whilst this has been our first year for the award we were delighted with the interest and very high quality of applicants," he said.

"Tom, along with the others, represent the next generation of leaders in their chosen careers and we are proud of all of them. It was clear through the selection process that we have very talented young people now working in our industry."

The award will be presented on Wednesday, May 29.

Tom scoops a number of of prizes including a ticket to attend the 2020 Oxford Farming Conference as the Suffolk Scholar, a year membership subscription to the under 30s Farmers' Club in London and a year's membership subscription to the Suffolk Agricultural Association.

