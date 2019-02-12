Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Environment Agency prosecutes Suffolk farmer over waste disposal

PUBLISHED: 10:58 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 14 February 2019

The Environment Agency is taking a case against a Brandon farmer Picture: EA

The Environment Agency is taking a case against a Brandon farmer Picture: EA

Archant

A Suffolk farmer is set to appear before magistrates in Kings Lynn on February 20 to face eight charges related to the disposal of waste.

The first of the charges against Brian Rutterford, aged 71, of Undley, Lakenheath, Brandon, relates to a waste operation at Blackdyke Farm, Blackdyke Drove, Hockwold cum Wilton, Norfolk, said to have taken place between September 12, 2017, and August 28, 2018, contrary to environmental regulations.

The Environment Agency, which is prosecuting the case, alleges that on a date unknown between February 24, 2018, and May 23, 2018, he disposed of sheep and cow carcases “in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health” contrary to sections of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The agency alleges he disposed of mixed commercial waste “in a manner likely to cause pollution of the Environment or harm to human health” during various periods contrary to the Act.

It specifies unknown dates between September 12, 2017, and November 13, 2017; November 14, 2017, and February 23, 2018; and February 24, 2018, and August 28, 2018, in three separate charges.

Three other charges relate to the depositing of commercial waste in or on land at Blackdyke Farm without an environmental permit on those dates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Revised plans to expand Boxford Copella plant to go before council

Copella site lead Phil Clark Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk dad who penned touching song in memory of daughter donates money to hospitals

Money raised from Craig Palmer's rap about his daughter Lola who died prematurely in 2013 has been donated to two hospitals. He is pictured with his family, wife Sammie, and daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Mia-Rose, two Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I think it’s working really well’ - Nolan on Town’s new diamond system

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Framlingham College team up with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

L-R: Chris Gange (Head of Cricket, Framlingham College), Ray Payne (CEO, Northamptonshire CCC), Nick Gandy (Director of Sport, Framlingham College), Kevin Innes (Performance Coach, Northamptonshire CCC), Johann Myburgh (Head of Cricket Development, Framlingham College). Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists