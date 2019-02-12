Environment Agency prosecutes Suffolk farmer over waste disposal

The Environment Agency is taking a case against a Brandon farmer Picture: EA Archant

A Suffolk farmer is set to appear before magistrates in Kings Lynn on February 20 to face eight charges related to the disposal of waste.

The first of the charges against Brian Rutterford, aged 71, of Undley, Lakenheath, Brandon, relates to a waste operation at Blackdyke Farm, Blackdyke Drove, Hockwold cum Wilton, Norfolk, said to have taken place between September 12, 2017, and August 28, 2018, contrary to environmental regulations.

The Environment Agency, which is prosecuting the case, alleges that on a date unknown between February 24, 2018, and May 23, 2018, he disposed of sheep and cow carcases “in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health” contrary to sections of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The agency alleges he disposed of mixed commercial waste “in a manner likely to cause pollution of the Environment or harm to human health” during various periods contrary to the Act.

It specifies unknown dates between September 12, 2017, and November 13, 2017; November 14, 2017, and February 23, 2018; and February 24, 2018, and August 28, 2018, in three separate charges.

Three other charges relate to the depositing of commercial waste in or on land at Blackdyke Farm without an environmental permit on those dates.