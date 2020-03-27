E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

NFU raises a glass to county’s special centenary year

PUBLISHED: 15:42 28 March 2020

John Hadingham, managing director of St Peter’s Brewery, and competition winner Will Sargent with bottles of Farmers' Flagon Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY

John Hadingham, managing director of St Peter’s Brewery, and competition winner Will Sargent with bottles of Farmers' Flagon Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY

St Peter’s Brewery

Suffolk National Farmers’ Union (NFU) members are toasting a new ale to mark their centenary year.

Farmers' Flagon, which has been specially made by St Peter's brewery to celebrate the centenary of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERYFarmers' Flagon, which has been specially made by St Peter's brewery to celebrate the centenary of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY

Farmer’s Flagon has been launched to mark 100 years of the NFU in Suffolk.

It has been produced by Bungay brewer St Peter’s as a way of reflecting the organisation’s dedication to the industry in the county over the last century.

St Peter’s managing director John Hadingham said it was “fantastic” to be a part of the celebrations.

MORE – Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

“The NFU got in touch with us as they wanted to do something special to mark their centenary and they loved what we do here at the brewery, and the fact that we are in such a rural location, surrounded by fields of barley,” he said.

“They felt the brewery was the perfect fit for producing this special ale, especially as flagon malting barley is grown locally.

“At a time when we are all worrying about bigger things and relying on our British farmers to come up with the goods in the coming weeks, it is fantastic to be a part of something that celebrates the NFU’s role in the continued success of British farming.”

You may also want to watch:

Farmer’s Flagon is a rich pale ale brewed with cascade and progress hops, flagon pale ale malt, rye crystal malt, Munich malt and crystal malt. It has a red/auburn colour and a distinctive spiced and peppery aroma of vine fruits, with a “pleasant” woody flavour, the brewery said.

NFU Suffolk county chairman Glenn Buckingham said: “The best beers need the best ingredients so linking up with St Peter’s seems an ideal way to commemorate NFU Suffolk’s centenary.

“Although we’re going through challenging times, I hope people will join us in raising a glass of Farmer’s Flagon to the farmers, maltsters and brewers whose skills come together to create the perfect pint – and to better times ahead.”

The name for the new ale came from competition winner Will Sargent, a farmer from north of the border at Morningthorpe, Norfolk. His prize was £100 to spend at St Peter’s Brewery, as well as a case of the centenary beer.

Will said: “The name ‘Farmers Flagon’ came to me quite quickly. Being a farmer myself, I thought there was a good chance St. Peter’s would use a variety of barley called Flagon, so it fitted in well.

“The word flagon also has another meaning. It’s an old-fashioned drink container and I could just imagine a farmer pouring a pint out of one at the end of a hard day’s harvesting.

“Once I sent off my entry, I forgot all about it, so it was a nice surprise when the NFU contacted me to tell me I’d won. I hope people like the name, enjoy the beer and carry on supporting farmers and local businesses.”

The new ale will be available in East of England Co-op stores across the region, as well as delis, local farm shops and other independent retailers.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Deaths from coronavirus now more than 1,000

People in face masks walk through Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Anyone can spread coronavirus, so stay at home this weekend’ – County leaders issue stark warning

A woman walks along St Helens Street in Ipswich in a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

11 brilliant family games to beat the coronavirus lockdown boredom

Dice And A Slice the board game cafe in Colchester - owners Daren and Jessica Hutton have given us their top family games for the coronavirus lockdown Picture: DICE AND A SLICE

NFU raises a glass to county’s special centenary year

John Hadingham, managing director of St Peter’s Brewery, and competition winner Will Sargent with bottles of Farmers' Flagon Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY

Think you know Suffolk well? Listen to our Big Suffolk Quiz podcast - here’s part one

An aerial picture of Framlingham Castle Picture: English Heritage
Drive 24