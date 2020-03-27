NFU raises a glass to county’s special centenary year

John Hadingham, managing director of St Peter’s Brewery, and competition winner Will Sargent with bottles of Farmers' Flagon Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY St Peter’s Brewery

Suffolk National Farmers’ Union (NFU) members are toasting a new ale to mark their centenary year.

Farmers' Flagon, which has been specially made by St Peter's brewery to celebrate the centenary of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY Farmers' Flagon, which has been specially made by St Peter's brewery to celebrate the centenary of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union Picture: ST PETER'S BREWERY

Farmer’s Flagon has been launched to mark 100 years of the NFU in Suffolk.

It has been produced by Bungay brewer St Peter’s as a way of reflecting the organisation’s dedication to the industry in the county over the last century.

St Peter’s managing director John Hadingham said it was “fantastic” to be a part of the celebrations.

“The NFU got in touch with us as they wanted to do something special to mark their centenary and they loved what we do here at the brewery, and the fact that we are in such a rural location, surrounded by fields of barley,” he said.

“They felt the brewery was the perfect fit for producing this special ale, especially as flagon malting barley is grown locally.

“At a time when we are all worrying about bigger things and relying on our British farmers to come up with the goods in the coming weeks, it is fantastic to be a part of something that celebrates the NFU’s role in the continued success of British farming.”

Farmer’s Flagon is a rich pale ale brewed with cascade and progress hops, flagon pale ale malt, rye crystal malt, Munich malt and crystal malt. It has a red/auburn colour and a distinctive spiced and peppery aroma of vine fruits, with a “pleasant” woody flavour, the brewery said.

NFU Suffolk county chairman Glenn Buckingham said: “The best beers need the best ingredients so linking up with St Peter’s seems an ideal way to commemorate NFU Suffolk’s centenary.

“Although we’re going through challenging times, I hope people will join us in raising a glass of Farmer’s Flagon to the farmers, maltsters and brewers whose skills come together to create the perfect pint – and to better times ahead.”

The name for the new ale came from competition winner Will Sargent, a farmer from north of the border at Morningthorpe, Norfolk. His prize was £100 to spend at St Peter’s Brewery, as well as a case of the centenary beer.

Will said: “The name ‘Farmers Flagon’ came to me quite quickly. Being a farmer myself, I thought there was a good chance St. Peter’s would use a variety of barley called Flagon, so it fitted in well.

“The word flagon also has another meaning. It’s an old-fashioned drink container and I could just imagine a farmer pouring a pint out of one at the end of a hard day’s harvesting.

“Once I sent off my entry, I forgot all about it, so it was a nice surprise when the NFU contacted me to tell me I’d won. I hope people like the name, enjoy the beer and carry on supporting farmers and local businesses.”

The new ale will be available in East of England Co-op stores across the region, as well as delis, local farm shops and other independent retailers.