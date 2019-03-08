Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

London to Dunwich night riders raise £10k for farm charities

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 July 2019

Fram Farmers boss Richard Anscombe, third from right, with others who completed a 115-mile charity cycle ride, on the beach at Dunwich Picture: FRAM FARMERS

Fram Farmers boss Richard Anscombe, third from right, with others who completed a 115-mile charity cycle ride, on the beach at Dunwich Picture: FRAM FARMERS

Fram Farmers

The event was organised by Fram Farmers chief executive Richard Anscombe, who is also a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Farmers.

He was joined by 24 hardy souls over July 13-14 as part of the Dunwich Dynamo, an annual cycling event attracting 3,000 to 4,000 cyclists.

Richard's team, which was riding to raise funds for the Worshipful Company of Farmers' charities which support education in the agricultural sector, rode 115 miles to complete its 'Sleepless in the Saddle' cycling marathon.

MORE - Is there life after Brexit for farmers?

Wearing cycling shirts provided by main sponsor Corteva, together with Fram Farmers, Payne Crop Nutrition, ProCam and RED Design, participants were given a meal and briefed by Richard, before being seen off from the Farmers' and Fletchers' Hall in the City of London at 7pm by Master Rosie Carne.

You may also want to watch:

The group passed through Hackney, the Lea Valley and Epping Forest before making their way into the Essex countryside as night fell.

From there they made their way north, and after 61 miles arrived at the first of two 'private' food stops, hosted by Fram Farmers members and sponsored by Bayer Crop Science UK, with food cooked by volunteers from The Farmers Livery Company, Fram Farmers and Bayer.

The first of these was at Gestingthorpe in Essex, courtesy of JR & EH Nott, where riders were provided with hot bacon baps and drinks. The second, at the 100-mile mark, was hosted by Glenn Buckingham of Helmingham Hall Farms at Framsden, near Debenham. When the 'Sleepless in the Saddle' riders arrived at Dunwich, breakfast awaited them at the Ship Inn.

It was a "magical" experience, said Richard. "Seeing 25 of us all in our unique shirts riding through London was the starting point, then watching the sunset and darkness set in, with a stream of red lights stretching as far as you could see looking like hundreds of red glow-worms.

"Hours later, we saw the first glimpses of dawn breaking through the darkness as we entered Suffolk, then the morning sun rising as we arrived on the beach at Dunwich. The camaraderie was fabulous, and I am very grateful to our team of very willing, able volunteers, which included members of Fram Farmers, together with staff Tim Styles and Lauren Moran."

To support the team visit here

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Halesworth woman stabbed friend with sword in row over money

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

London to Dunwich night riders raise £10k for farm charities

Fram Farmers boss Richard Anscombe, third from right, with others who completed a 115-mile charity cycle ride, on the beach at Dunwich Picture: FRAM FARMERS

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I mustn’t get down on League One – we haven’t started yet

Alan Judge: Will he stay or will he go? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Farewell to Ipswich’s open-top bus as it fails to meet modern standards

Former Ipswich Buses managing director Barry Moore launching the open-top bus route in the town. Picture: ARCHAN FILES

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists