Land near Thetford up goes up for sale as market 'remains buoyant' despite shadow of Brexit

Arable and pasture land at Hall Farm, Bridgham, near Thetford, is being offered up for sale through Strutt & Parker�s Ipswich office and Peter Crichton at Bury St Edmunds Picture: GRAEME TAPLIN/DRONEPHOTOGRAPHY Graeme Taplin of Dronephotography

Irrigated farmland and productive pasture near Thetford has come on the market with a guide price in excess of £2.2m.

The 296 acres of arable and pasture land at Hall Farm, Bridgham, east of Thetford, is being sold through Strutt & Parker's Ipswich office and Peter Crichton at Bury St Edmunds.

The land, offered up in two lots, has been used to grow a wide variety of crops such as cereals, sugar beet, potatoes and carrots as well as herbage seed, and includes an "attractive and productive" block of pasture and woodland. It benefits from 40,000m³ of summer abstracted water from the River Thet and a winter fill licence, with lapsed consent for a reservoir.

Strutt & Parker's Giles Allen said: "The land is flexible and located in an area where there is strong demand for land. In a market which has had relatively low levels of supply so far in 2019 we expect there to be strong interest in the land, particularly as the abstraction licence allows for a wide variety of crops to be grown.

"Despite the shadow of Brexit we are continuing to experience strong demand for good quality farmland in accessible locations- the land at Bridgham meets these criteria. The farm has been lotted so that it can appeal to different sectors of the land market and we expect to see interest in the land as a whole and the individual lots."