Lots of buyer interest expected as Manningtree farmland goes on market

PUBLISHED: 18:51 25 July 2019

Land for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY

Land for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY

Brooks Leney

An area of arable land and woodland in the Tendring Hundred is up for sale with a guide price tag of £875k.

Land for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEYLand for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY

The productive block of around 104 acres of productive Essex arable lies to the north of the A120, close to the villages of Bradfield and Wix, near Manningtree and includes 98 acres of arable land in four field enclosures, with two areas of woodland.

The land, which is being offered for sale through Brooks Leney, is in an arable rotation and also benefits from a newly-created area of hardstanding, as well as Permitted Development Rights for a new agricultural building.

Brooks Leney partner Chris Leney said: "We haven't seen any significant areas of arable land coming on the market in this area for some years, and I have no doubt that we will receive some good interest from local farmers as well as investors and non-farming buyers seeking to tap into the inheritance tax benefits of owning land." The land is offered for sale by private treaty.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Burglar stole tamper-proof laptops designed to help reform prisoners

Jason Spearman appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

“Mind-boggling stupidity” - suspended sentences for men who accidentally started £1.6m blaze with prank

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
