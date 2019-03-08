Lots of buyer interest expected as Manningtree farmland goes on market

Land for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY Brooks Leney

An area of arable land and woodland in the Tendring Hundred is up for sale with a guide price tag of £875k.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Land for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY Land for sale near Manningtree through Brooks Leney Picture: BROOKS LENEY

You may also want to watch:

The productive block of around 104 acres of productive Essex arable lies to the north of the A120, close to the villages of Bradfield and Wix, near Manningtree and includes 98 acres of arable land in four field enclosures, with two areas of woodland.

The land, which is being offered for sale through Brooks Leney, is in an arable rotation and also benefits from a newly-created area of hardstanding, as well as Permitted Development Rights for a new agricultural building.

MORE - Brexit: What are best and worst things farmers can do this year?

Brooks Leney partner Chris Leney said: "We haven't seen any significant areas of arable land coming on the market in this area for some years, and I have no doubt that we will receive some good interest from local farmers as well as investors and non-farming buyers seeking to tap into the inheritance tax benefits of owning land." The land is offered for sale by private treaty.