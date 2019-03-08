Farmers share their horror stories as latest HSE figures reveal sector's woeful safety record

Tim Papworth of North Walsham Picture: FARM SAFETY FOUNDATION Farm Safety Foundation

East Anglian farmers have revealed their accident horror stories - and battles with mental health issues - in a bid to help their sector improve its safety record and prevent avoidable deaths.

Jack Fisher of Norwich Picture: FARM SAFETY FOUNDATION Jack Fisher of Norwich Picture: FARM SAFETY FOUNDATION

In the year to April 1, 2019, 39 people were killed on farms - six more than the previous year - four of them in East Anglia. That's twice the figure from the previous year for the region, Health and Safety Executive (HSE) figures reveal.

By far the highest number (14) were accidents involved moving vehicles - mainly telescopic handlers (6) and all-terrain vehicles (5). Nine were killed through an accident involving cattle and seven were involved in a fall. Three were struck by an object, three were involved in machinery accidents, two died by asphyxiation or drowning and one was struck against a fixed object.

As Farm Safety Week, from July 15 to 19, got under way, Tim Papworth of North Walsham revealed how changing a light bulb in a potato store had life-changing consequences for him five years ago.

He fell from a ladder, suffering a serious head injury. He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he spent five weeks in a drug-induced coma.

Chris Surgenor of Chelmsford Picture: FARM SAFETY FOUNDATION Chris Surgenor of Chelmsford Picture: FARM SAFETY FOUNDATION

"I couldn't speak and had two bleeds on the brain. I was paralysed on the left side of my body. I couldn't do anything for myself. The only way I could communicate was by writing notes on bits of paper," he said. Thankfully, Tim made a full recovery apart from impaired hearing in his left ear.

Jack Fisher, from Norwich, a former student at Easton & Otley College, lost his father Peter, 54, on February 11, 2017. Peter was unstrapping a load of straw on his lorry when a stack of four Heston bales collapsed off the side of the vehicle. He was crushed by the impact and died at the scene.

"I have worked closely with the Farm Safety Foundation and Norfolk Young Farmers Clubs have raised money for the charity to help them carry out their great work at colleges and YFCs throughout the UK," said Jack. "I'm proud to be a farm safety ambassador and help where I can to share our story and hopefully address this awful safety record we have in the industry."

Chris Surgenor, of Chelmsford, who is originally from Northern Ireland, suffered leukemia as a teenager, and later in life, a bout of depression. A break-up and long working hours led to a downward spiral but he got help. "I honestly never knew that there is help available for farmers and their loved ones. Now that I do know, I want to do something to help raise awareness of this help so that I can maybe help someone too," he said.

Farm safety charity the Farm Safety Foundation is calling on farmers to take care and invest in their physical and mental wellbeing.

The charity's manager, Stephanie Berkeley, said: "Honesty is a highly respected attribute in the farming community. Real stories have the power to cut through because they are rooted in truth and, this year, we have some truly inspirational people who have shared their journey, their personal experience and how they are using this to drive change and, in one case, what that 'lightbulb moment' was… literally.

Stephanie agrees: "Many farmers are using technology, learning business skills and taking innovative steps to make their farm businesses safe, resilient and sustainable but it is equally important for them to realise that they are the farms greatest asset? Investing in your physical and mental wellbeing will be the only way to really future proof your business… and your life."

For more information on Farm Safety Week visit here

