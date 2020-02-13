E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Low-impact' feeding buggy lightens load for pig farmers

PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 February 2020

Adrian Lawson of Rattlerow Farms, left, and Fergus Harvey-Kelly of John Harvey Engineering, right, with pig unit manager George Chapman driving the newly developed LGP Feeder Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERING

Adrian Lawson of Rattlerow Farms, left, and Fergus Harvey-Kelly of John Harvey Engineering, right, with pig unit manager George Chapman driving the newly developed LGP Feeder Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERING

John Harvey Engineering

A collaboration between two innovative Suffolk companies is set to help outdoor pig producers who have been struggling with one of the wettest winters on record.

Muddy conditions on a pig farm - which are making the going tough for pig farmers Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERINGMuddy conditions on a pig farm - which are making the going tough for pig farmers Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERING

Framlingham fabrication company John Harvey Engineering and Stradbroke-based pig production company Rattlerow Farms have come up with a new lightweight feeding buggy for pig farms designed to work in all kinds of weather conditions.

The self-propelled, low ground pressure (LGP) feed distribution vehicle is aimed at keeping pigs fed and people moving in some the most challenging conditions.

MORE - 'Fabulous' £75m mega factory at Eye - set to process 1m chickens a week - is up and running

The low impact design is aimed at reducing the risk of excessive ground damage when the land is soft, waterlogged and muddy.

Adrian Lawson, joint managing director at Rattlerow Farms, said: "The high rainfall we've experienced in recent months has made conditions extremely difficult on our outdoor units.

Muddy conditions on a pig farm - which are making the going tough for pig farmers Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERINGMuddy conditions on a pig farm - which are making the going tough for pig farmers Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERING

"Even the best sites, on free-draining land, are saturated and it's been tough trying to maintain ground conditions and prevent excessive rutting and surface run off when feeding pigs and moving equipment."

He came up with the idea for the low-impact vehicle idea and enlisted John Harvey Engineering to help develop it.

You may also want to watch:

Rattlerow has been using its adapted AgriBuggy on outdoor units in Suffolk since November 2019.

Muddy conditions on a pig farm - which are making the going tough for pig farmers Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERINGMuddy conditions on a pig farm - which are making the going tough for pig farmers Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERING

With a gross weight of just 7.5 tonnes, the liquefied petroleum gas (LGP) vehicle is 50% lighter than the typical tractor and trailed feeder combinations used on many outdoor pig units.

The LGP field feeder is built on the body of a Kellands/McConnel AgriBuggy - which usually accommodates a self-propelled crop sprayer - and comprises a hopper and feed delivery system manufactured from mild steel, making it lightweight, but strong enough to withstand the rigours of daily use on a pig unit.

The feeder has substantial load capacity, but can negotiate difficult terrain with limited impact because its overall laden weight is spread across a large surface area. Flotation tyres help to limit compaction and rutting, making it easier to move around even when the ground is water-logged and muddy.

"This LGP machine treads lightly on the land compared with other farm machinery, and it's proving to be practical, economical and a very reliable workhorse in the particularly challenging conditions we've had this winter. The stockmen using it say it's saving them a lot of time and reducing the impact that everyday tasks are having on the land," said Adrian.

Fergus Harvey-Kelly, feeding technology and equipment manager at John Harvey Engineering, believes there's significant potential for low ground pressure equipment on outdoor pig units. He's currently exploring how low impact technologies used on arable farms might be adapted to suit pig sites.

"Finding LGP vehicles that are suitable for field feeders isn't easy," he said. "We wanted a machine that was robust and offered a similar power ratio to a tractor and we considered alpine transporters, dumper trucks and other self-propelled sprayers, before Martin Sergent, Rattlerow's arable manager suggested the AgriBuggy."

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia now expecting main line disruption until 8pm

Engineers at the scene of the damage to the overhead cables this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘We’re probably looking at the play-offs’ - Sears admits automatic promotion may be out of reach for Town

Freddie Sears warming up during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

Skuse on contract talks with Evans, his ‘life after football role’ at Ipswich and having plenty left in the tank

Cole Skuse would like to stay at Ipswich Town beyond the end of the season. Picture Pagepix

‘Low-impact’ feeding buggy lightens load for pig farmers

Adrian Lawson of Rattlerow Farms, left, and Fergus Harvey-Kelly of John Harvey Engineering, right, with pig unit manager George Chapman driving the newly developed LGP Feeder Picture: JOHN HARVEY ENGINEERING

Traffic clears on Orwell Bridge after broken down van

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24