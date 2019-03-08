Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Suffolk Show Countdown: Huge floral display set to create 'wow' factor at this year's event

PUBLISHED: 11:03 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 10 May 2019

One of the show gardens in the Flower and Garden Show at the 2018 Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

One of the show gardens in the Flower and Garden Show at the 2018 Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Agricultural Association

A spectacular 'woodland garden' floral tribute pulled together by nationally-renowned experts is set to go on display at this year's Suffolk Show.

From left, Suffolk Show President Stephen Miles and John Dyter with plans for their floral exhibit Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATIONFrom left, Suffolk Show President Stephen Miles and John Dyter with plans for their floral exhibit Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

The ambitious display - twice the size of previous exhibits - celebrates Stephen Miles' year as show president. Stephen, a show stalwart, is a past show director and has been senior steward for the Glasswells Flower and Garden Marquee for the past 10 years.

The area, at the entrance to the area, will feature a 15m long valley of evergreen Azaleas in multiple shades of red, pink and purple with banks of Candelabra Primulas, punctuated by silver birch trees.

MORE - Show-going shoppers set for full fashion work-out at this year's event

It will include hundreds of plants, many of which are being sourced and donated from local nurseries and individual gardeners, with its creator, John Dyter, growing many of the smaller plants in his own garden, ready for the show. Metalwork sculptor Nigel Kaines of Designs On Metal will also be creating and exhibiting a sculpture as a focal point for the garden.

John has been involved with the Suffolk Show for 50 years and has a lifetime of expertise in staging award-winning RHS Chelsea Flower Show exhibits for Notcutts Garden Centres, which is based in Woodbridge.

The display will also raise awareness of The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), of which Stephen is a trustee, and Perennial, a benevolent charity for gardeners.

"The whole display is a real community effort and I'd like to thank everyone who has been and will be involved," said John.

"The horticulture industry has changed over the years and big floral exhibits are few and far between, so another aim of this display is to add substantially to the 'wow' factor at the Suffolk Show, making it a must-see for visitors."

Throughout the Glasswells Flower and Garden Show there will be a variety of show gardens created by local garden designers, sponsored by Notcutts Garden Centres, as well as the popular Schools Show Garden Competition which is themed on 'Gardens of the World'.

The area also offers shopping opportunities, with outdoor living items, high-quality plants from local nurseries, furniture and sheds on sale. The Calvors Beer Garden will also be returning with a pop-up bar, seating area and live music stage.

To book advance discount tickets for this year's show on May 29/30, visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

