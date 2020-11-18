‘Quietly spoken’ farmer and countryman dies at age of 85

Farmer and countryman Tom Scott, who has died Picture: SCOTT FAMILY Scott family

Farmer, countryman and a former joint Master of the West Norfolk Foxhounds, Tom Scott, has died aged 85.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Scott sheep shearing at the Royal Norfolk Show back in 1954 Picture: ARCHANT Tom Scott sheep shearing at the Royal Norfolk Show back in 1954 Picture: ARCHANT

Always quietly-spoken, he was respected by fellow farmers, the village and church community. His diplomatic skills came to the fore in five seasons as joint secretary to the West, one of the country’s oldest hunts, from 1979 and later two years as a joint Master of Foxhounds.

Although he had followed hounds with his father Herbert, under the Mastership of the late Major Bob Hoare, he returned to hunting when he was 40.

Thomas Herbert Scott, who was born on January 5, 1935, and raised at Brick Kiln Farm, Daffy Green, near Bradenham, was the youngest of six.

A former chairman of Dereham Young Farmers’ Club, he had a national proficiency test in shearing. As a result, 19-year-old Tom was asked to demonstrate the latest techniques to the president at the 1954 Royal Norfolk Show. It was the first on the Norfolk showground – and he was presented to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother on the Norwich & Norfolk YFC Federation stand.

Tom Scott (right) presenting Tony Brown and his shire with the Queen's prize at the Royal Norfolk show in 2004 Picture: NICK BUTCHER Tom Scott (right) presenting Tony Brown and his shire with the Queen's prize at the Royal Norfolk show in 2004 Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Four years later, he married Jill. They moved to Water Farm, Beeston next Mileham, in 1974, later taking on School Farm in partnership, with his son Hugh.

As his father had kept sheep, he became interested in sheep breeding and management. He became an inspector for the Suffolk Sheep Society, and in 1978 judged his first county show breed classes at the Royal Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

He bred sheepdogs, gave demonstrations and took part in trials – and encouraged YFC members too. When shooting took over from hunting, he bred gundogs.

Jill Scott, Tom Scott and Alan Alston at a Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution event at the Royal Norfolk Showground Picture: AMANDA SANDLAND-TAYLOR Jill Scott, Tom Scott and Alan Alston at a Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution event at the Royal Norfolk Showground Picture: AMANDA SANDLAND-TAYLOR

It was this fascination with working dogs, which led to his true interest of watching dogs and hounds at work.

He hunted with the North Norfolk Harriers and several beagle packs, watching hounds again.

Active in the village, he campaigned in November 1983 for Beeston to have main sewerage at a cost £12,500.

He was churchwarden at St Mary the Virgin for two lengthy spells when the church successfully faced funding challenges to repair the roof. The latest project to restore the landmark spire, with £300,000 from the Heritage Lottery, started recently.

Farmer Tom Scott, who was involved in a wide range of countryside-related activities Picture: SCOTT FAMILY Farmer Tom Scott, who was involved in a wide range of countryside-related activities Picture: SCOTT FAMILY

He worked with the American 392nd Bomb Group Memorial Association to refurbish their memorial on the edge of the village.

He leaves a widow, Jill, two children, Hugh and Ellena, five grandchildren and a great grandson.

A family funeral will be held at Breckland Crematorium, on Friday, November 27, 3pm.