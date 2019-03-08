E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

How have farmers made significant savings from co-op membership?

PUBLISHED: 16:37 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 10 September 2019

Fram Farmers members have made 10% savings on inputs over the last few years, a survey has found Picture: SIMON PAGE

Fram Farmers members have made 10% savings on inputs over the last few years, a survey has found Picture: SIMON PAGE

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Farmers have saved nearly a tenth of costs on key inputs thanks to membership of a not-for-profit group based in Suffolk.

Richard Anscombe, chief executive of Fram Farmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRichard Anscombe, chief executive of Fram Farmers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers' co-op Fram Farmers carried out a benchmarking survey which found an average financial saving of almost 10% on commodities sourced through the group compared with the wider market.

The study - by its Next Generation Team members Tim Gilbert, Thomas Coulter, Tom Mountain and Sophie Clarke - compared prices for 15 key inputs - including fuel, electricity, insurance, crop protection products and fertilisers - on a month-by-month basis going back as far as 2011.

MORE - Farmers 'encouraged' by results of AD by-product field trials

Highlights included a 22% saving on UK ammonium nitrate fertiliser ordered through the Fram Farmers purchasing pool, 18% for insurance, 11% on granular urea (pool), 11% for electricity, 11% on heating oil and 8% for gasoil.

Overall, members of the Framlingham-based group saved an average of 9.67% across 15 key inputs and an additional 2.76% on crop protection products where Fram Farmers purchased these products on their behalf, rather than doing so themselves through a chosen supplier using their Fram Farmers account.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive Richard Anscombe, who commissioned the survey, said those outside the co-operative might be surprised at the findings, but it showed the "very significant" savings which the group's buying power brought.

"One never knows what the outcome of such an exercise might be, and if it highlights shortcomings there's even more reason to do it," he said.

"However, this demonstrated clearly the value of Fram Farmers membership.

"Aggregating purchasing volumes allows us to negotiate strongly with suppliers, who value dealing with us because we guarantee them payment, are professional and efficient to deal with.

"Our 50 expert staff have access to 'live' information for their sector, constantly monitor the markets and place orders at the most favourable time for our members. For smaller purchases this will be done automatically, but for larger orders, such as fertiliser, we advise members when market conditions are favourable and suggest they commit at that time."

Farmers looking back over five years would be surprised at what 9.67% in cost savings represented.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family’s holiday horror over filthy chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee was one of the zoo's beloved animals who sadly died on Monday, September 9. Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘You don’t realise what you’ve got till it’s gone’ – MMA star Eaton comes out of retirement to fight at Contenders 27

Corrin Eaton is coming out of retirement to fight Abubakar Kukaev at Contenders 27 in Norwich on September 28. Picture: CONTENDERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists