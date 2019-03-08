Fram Farmers seeks new boss after "influential" leader leaves

Richard Anscombe, who has quit as chief executive of Fram Farmers Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk-based farmers' co-operative is looking for a new boss following the departure of its chief executive officer.

Richard Anscombe was thanked for his service by the Fram Farmers board Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Richard Anscombe was thanked for his service by the Fram Farmers board Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Richard Anscombe left Fram Farmers in September - exactly nine years after he joined the Framlingham-based farmer-owned business, which serves farmers all over the country.

The Fram Farmers board thanked the outgoing boss for his contribution, adding that the organisation continued in "an extremely solid financial position".

"The board would like to express its appreciation to him for his service, leadership and commitment to both the staff and the wider membership over his nine year tenure. Richard has been influential in the development of Fram Farmers for close to a decade and we wish him every success in his future endeavours," it said.

Chief operating officer Tim Styles - who has been at Fram Farmers for 10 years, the latter three as a director - is running the group's operational activities with the support of the board and senior management team while a new CEO is sought.

Tim Styles, right, with Richard Anscombe outside Fram Farmers' headquarters in Framlingham. Mr Styles is running the business while a new chief executive is sought Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tim Styles, right, with Richard Anscombe outside Fram Farmers' headquarters in Framlingham. Mr Styles is running the business while a new chief executive is sought Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Fram Farmers board acknowledged that the sector was "entering into a highly challenging period of uncertainty and change for UK agriculture", but said it was well prepared and able to capitalise fully on the "exciting opportunities that will inevitably present themselves".

Mr Anscombe graduated from Harper Adams in 1984, having been brought up in Cheshire. His first job was with Norsk Hydro. In 1989, he was asked to join a newly-created subsidiary company based at Levington that had been created to market medium to large scale Software and IT systems.

In 1991 he was part of the team that bought the company from Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm Norsk Hydro. He sold his shareholding in 2000 to help found a startup IT company in Ipswich which he left the following year to join AtlasFram Group as chief executive.

Fram Farmers said the last two successful trading years had provided it with "the necessary reserves to begin to deliver real system improvements, providing substantial benefits to both our team and the wider membership and we have commenced a substantial investment project in IT and communications with the ultimate objective of providing this within the next three years".