Premium Suffolk chicken producer secures bigger contract with retail chain

PUBLISHED: 12:44 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:44 27 November 2018

Belinda Nash, Sutton Hoo Chicken Picture: ADRIAN GREEN

Belinda Nash, Sutton Hoo Chicken Picture: ADRIAN GREEN

Adrian Green 2015

A Suffolk premium chicken producer has secured a new listing with the East of England Co-op.

Sutton Hoo Chicken will now be supplying its Cumberland Sausages, Cumberland Burgers, Chilli & Paprika Sausages, Garlic & Herb Spatchcock, Pesto Spatchcock and Chicken Wings to the chain’s Woodbridge and Framlingham branches.

The free-range business, started in 1994, is based near Woodbridge and specialises in slow-reared birds.

“We are delighted to be supplying more Co-Op stores locally and create a larger distribution throughout East Anglia,” said founder Belinda Nash.

“Customers will now be able to enjoy a wider variety of our range.”

Its traditional breed, which are reared at Sutton Hoo, is a slower-growing chicken which matures on average over 10 weeks, or 25% longer than standard chickens. The aim is to give it more flavour and produce birds to the highest standard.

