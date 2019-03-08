New oilseed rape variety 'produces excellent yields'
PUBLISHED: 14:56 04 May 2019
An oilseed rape variety from Eye-based seed firm Grainseed has made it onto National List trials.
Keeper, said to be suitable for growers in the east as well as the west of the country, is a new conventional variety bred specifically for the UK market by independent breeder Mike Pickford, said technical director Neil Groom.
“It is an agronomically sound variety with excellent disease ratings which will make it a firm favourite on farm. It has produced excellent yields around the country including the more challenging sites.”
In 2017 harvest it yielded an outstanding 6.28 tonnes/hectare in Herefordshire, 5.93 t/ha in Shropshire, 5.83 t/ha in Suffolk, 5.45 t/ha in South Yorkshire, 5.41 t/ha in Northumberland, 5.11 t/ha in Oxfordshire, 4.52 t/ha in South Lincolnshire, 4.48 t/ha in Hampshire and 4.22 t/ha in North Lincolnshire.
It also has a good oil level of 45.5%, said Neil.