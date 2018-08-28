Suffolk duck brand in cross-promotion with sauce maker during Chinese new Year

A Suffolk duck meat firm is hoping to drive sales during Chinese new year with a joint supermarket campaign with the Blue Dragon brand.

Gressingham Duck, produced by Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge, is running the cross-promotion as part of its Dine in with Duck drive.

Around 370,000 Gressingham Duck products sold in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons stores, from ducks reared across Red Tractor-assured farms in Suffolk and Norfolk, will feature a Blue Dragon sauce sticker, and 340,000 Blue Dragon bottles will carry a neck tie promoting Gressingham Duck.

“Teaming up with Blue Dragon is a fantastic opportunity to shout about the many uses for duck and how it can fit perfectly into every day healthy cooking,” said Gressingham brand manager Rebecca Alderton. “We hope this promotion will boost our on-shelf presence, drive sales and encourage more people to give duck a try at home.”