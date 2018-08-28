Overcast

Festive shoppers urged to give local produce a whirl as giant chocolate treat takes centre-stage in store

PUBLISHED: 13:45 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:46 23 November 2018

East of England Coop Sourced Locally oversized Mallow Whirl at its store in Hadleigh Picture: ROB HOWARTH

East of England Coop Sourced Locally oversized Mallow Whirl at its store in Hadleigh Picture: ROB HOWARTH

©Anglia Picture Agency

Suffolk chocolatiers have created an oversized chocolate whirl to get shoppers into the festive spirit and highlight locally-made produce.

East of England Coop Sourced Locally oversized Mallow Whirl made by Hadliegh Maid Picture: ROB HOWARTHEast of England Coop Sourced Locally oversized Mallow Whirl made by Hadliegh Maid Picture: ROB HOWARTH

Retailer East of England Co-op teamed up with Hadleigh Maid to craft a Winter Spiced Truffle Walnut Whirl, weighing in at 11.8kg. It is more than 200 times heavier than a standard whirl and has been grabbing shoppers’ attention at the chain’s Hadleigh store. It is filled with 6,300 grams of mixed spice and cinnamon truffle, and topped off with 500g of white chocolate drizzle.

According to recent research by Evvnt, East Anglian adults will spend an average of £417 on Christmas, including food for the festive season. The retailer says it wants to highlight the high calibre of its Sourced Locally Christmas produce.

East of England Co-op boss Roger Grosvenor said: “Food plays an important role at Christmas, and by switching out one treat for a local alternative, customers can help to support our region’s producers.”

Gavin Bowie, managing director of Hadleigh Maid, said: “The creation of the whirl was no mean feat, but as you can see our team of talented chocolatiers was up to the challenge. As a business we take a great deal of pride in our products and we are incredibly grateful for the support the East of England Co-op has given us over the years.”

