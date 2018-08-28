Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Farmer’s ‘sustainable’ housing scheme set to break new ground

PUBLISHED: 06:55 04 February 2019

An artist's impression of Oakley Orchards at Great Oakley, Harwich Picture: OAKLEY ORCHARDS

An artist's impression of Oakley Orchards at Great Oakley, Harwich Picture: OAKLEY ORCHARDS

Oakley Orchards

A Harwich farmer has collaborated with a sustainable developer on a ground-breaking housing scheme on his land.

An artist's impression of Oakley Orchards at Great Oakley, Harwich Picture: OAKLEY ORCHARDSAn artist's impression of Oakley Orchards at Great Oakley, Harwich Picture: OAKLEY ORCHARDS

Plans for Oakley Orchards, at Great Oakley, have been given the green light by councillors and work is expected to start in spring.

The scheme is a joint venture between farmer Pete Thompson and Village Makers, with conditional planning permission granted for 51 houses on a nine acre site amid fruit orchards in the village.

MORE - Pest control firm’s year breaks records as extremes unleash plague of wasps

Village Makers was behind the award-winning custom-build sustainable development Wintles development in Shropshire.

The concept of ‘custom build’ is that it offers buyers many of the benefits of self-build but without the headache, and is seen as a potential solution to the UK housing shortage, with the concept backed by south Norfolk MP Richard Bacon, who is involved in the National Custom & Self Build Association (NaCSBA), and initiatives aimed at creating neighbourhoods which encourage a sense of community.

An artist's impression of Oakley Orchards at Great Oakley, Harwich Picture: OAKLEY ORCHARDSAn artist's impression of Oakley Orchards at Great Oakley, Harwich Picture: OAKLEY ORCHARDS

Purchasers will be able to choose their plot and house type, as well as a range of additional features such as sunspace, balcony or bay window, and the internal layout.

Bob Tomlinson of Village Makers said: “There are six designs to choose from, so the houses can’t really be described as bespoke.

“However, the interiors can be built to individual specifications, to suit the needs and tastes of the buyer. Internal floor areas range from 85sq m to 248sq m, and plot prices are expected to range from £50,000 to £310,000, with build prices starting in the region of £140,000.”

Pete Thompson, managing director of Thompsons Farm, was keen to get involved in an environmentally sensitive scheme.

“Every aspect of the design – from the open spaces, to the layout of the pathways and the location and orientation of the houses – is designed to encourage people to meet and talk to each other,” he said.

“There are also numerous green spaces, a communal herb garden and allotments, and a communal green to encourage community events. A forest school and village hall will be created as part of the development.

“Oakley Orchards is very much part of the village of Great Oakley with its active and friendly community, school, church, playing field, shop and community run pub, The Maybush.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Community left shocked as a pilot dies in glider crash

Police were at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert will want to jam a spiteful stick in Norwich City’s quick spinning spokes

Town manager Paul Lambert talks to the press following the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community left shocked as a pilot dies in glider crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert will want to jam a spiteful stick in Norwich City’s quick spinning spokes

#includeImage($article, 225)

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We need to be bold, brave and rise above the taunts’ - Skuse fires up Blues ahead of Norwich clash

Cole Skuse pictured after Town's defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Steve Waller

‘This is what I am here for, to score goals’ – U’s debutant Eisa

Abo Eisa scores Colchester United's second goal in their 4-0 win at Northampton. It was Eisa's U's debut. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Fuller Flavour: To say I fear Sunday’s derby is a huge understatement!

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Lucas Joao's (18) late winner in the 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists