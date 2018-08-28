Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk heritage brick maker cements reputation with national accolade

PUBLISHED: 16:58 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 28 November 2018

Three generations of the Minter family, of Bulmer Brick & Tile Co: from left, Joss, David, Peter, Bart and Tony Picture: RICHARD DRURY

Three generations of the Minter family, of Bulmer Brick & Tile Co: from left, Joss, David, Peter, Bart and Tony Picture: RICHARD DRURY

Richard Drury

A Suffolk hand-made brick making family is surprised and delighted after scooping a national Historic England award for its unique contribution to restoring the UK’s precious heritage.

Comment
Bulmer Brick & Tile Company's yard Picture: DARREN ANDREWSBulmer Brick & Tile Company's yard Picture: DARREN ANDREWS

The Minter family has been mining rich seams of London clay on the small farm for more than 80 years, and its bespoke bricks can be found on a host of ancient buildings.

The family business, Bulmer Brick & Tile, near Sudbury, took the Best Craftsperson or Apprentice on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project title at the Historic England Angel Awards 2018 for its work on sites including Hampton Court Palace and the law courts at Lincoln’s Inn Fields in London. It was one of 15 finalists up for an award, including two others in its category.

Peter’s sons, Tony and David, and Tony’s wife, Ruth, and their children, Bart and Joss, are all involved in the business.

Ruth, who attended the awards ceremony at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre on November 27 with son, Joss, said they were “really, really delighted”.

“I must admit it’s nice to hope you might win but we weren’t expecting to, so a lovely surprise,” she said. “I think it’s just lovely to be recognised because we plod away here in the clay all day. We are not very good at self-promotion, so it’s nice to be noticed really.”

The family firm is headed by Peter Minter, now 84, whose extensive knowledge of the historic fabric of buildings has enabled the family to grow from a small firm matching bricks for individual customers to a thriving specialist business.

The work is very bespoke, and can involve producing anything from 180,000 to 250,000 bricks a year, but each to a specification so that they blend in with existing buildings. Specialist jobs include wall copings, each of which can weigh between 40 to 50kg.

Tony’s grandfather, Lawrence, bought the yard, which includes a 120-acre farm, in the late 1930s, and started the business. It’s now believed that brick-making existed there as far back as Roman times.

Adrian Saunders, commercial director at sponsors Ecclesiastical, congratulated the firm. “This award celebrates their craft skills and knowledge of historic buildings,” he said.

The judging panel included historian and awards host Bettany Hughes and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose foundation supports the event.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

14:02 Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its latest food hall outlet.

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

08:39 Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

Poll Majority of Suffolk business leaders polled say want the government to ‘get on with Brexit.’ Do you agree?

19 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Bishop Martin Seeley says what really matters regarding Brexit are our relationships, and how we live together

A snap poll completed by 169 members of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has indicated that a bare majority of those replying backed the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration – albeit with some concerns.

Suppporting community charities

45 minutes ago David Vincent
Seed and plant firm Thompson & Morgan has donated hundres of packets of seeds to the Ipswich community garden run by ActivLives. Pupils from Chantry Academy at the People's Community Garden, Halifax Road Picture: HELEN FREEMAN

Ipswich-based Thompson & Morgan has donated 100s of packets of flower seeds to local charities, ActivLives and St Elizabeth Hospice.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide