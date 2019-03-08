Sunny

Suffolk Show Countdown: Dozen artisan food producers set to make show debut

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 May 2019

A range of local produce will be on offer at the popular Adnams Food Hall at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

A range of local produce will be on offer at the popular Adnams Food Hall at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Agricultural Association

More than 100 high quality local producers will be showcasing their food and drink products at this year's Suffolk Show.

Leading artisan producers will be serving up local delights in the Adnams Beach Eats and Greene King Eat Street areas at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATIONLeading artisan producers will be serving up local delights in the Adnams Beach Eats and Greene King Eat Street areas at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Around 80 will be offering foodstuffs from sausages to free-range pices, local ales and posh pop at the show's popular Adnams Food Hall.

Established producers at this year's event at Trinity Park in Ipswich on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30, include East Coast Chilli Co and its hand-made chilli sauces, savoury pastries from Boyton Old School Farm and Kitchen, and sweet treats from Yum Yum Tree Fudge.

MORE - Huge floral display set to create 'wow' factor at this year's event

More than a dozen suppliers will be making their Suffolk Show debut, including Hush Hush Chefs and its artisan bakery goods, The New England Boar Company and its woodland-reared wild boar from Haverhill, and Bacton-based Heart of Suffolk Distillery, one of Suffolk's flourishing artisan gin makers.

Meanwhile, the Cookery Theatre, sponsored by Adnams and the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), will be providing some food-making inspiration to show-goers.

You may also want to watch:

They will be treated to a host of chef demonstrations and fascinating insights from a stellar line-up of guest speakers from the region's leading pubs and restaurants, including Luke Bailey, head chef at The Salthouse Harbour Hotel in Ipswich who was crowned Chef of the Year at the 2019 Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards, and Newmarket's former Great British Bake Off finalist Ian Cumming. There will also be free Children's Cookery Workshops and the popular Omelette Challenge.

Top artisan producers will also be serving up a feast of global flavours at Greene King Eat Street, from authentic African, Spanish and Indian dishes to Beccles-based Parravani's Ice Cream and Sudbury-sourced Simply Strawberries.

The Adnams Beach Eats area provides a picnic spot for families, with a sandy beach, deck chairs and beach huts creating a relaxed seaside vibe.

Show director Bee Kemball said: "Suffolk's reputation of feeding the nation with fabulous home-grown produce and ingredients only continues to grow - a fantastic feat which is once again reflected in our packed-out Adnams Food Hall where visitors can sample and purchase delicious, fresh produce whilst enjoying a friendly chat with our stallholders to learn more about them and pick up some top tips."

For tickets and information on this year's event, go to ww.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.

