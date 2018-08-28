‘Incomparable’ Suffolk Young Farmers stalwart steps down

Tory Lugsden of Suffolk Young Farmers Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

A stalwart of Suffolk Young Farmers is stepping down after an incident which left her feeling ‘heartbroken’.

Tory Lugsden, who leaves on November 23, has been county organiser – a paid post - for 11 years and before that chairman, and has a 19-year-long involvement with the organisation.

Although a misunderstanding over a transaction was soon cleared up and apologies made after she produced proof to the contrary, she said the incident had left a bitter after-taste.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken,” she said. “I have done nothing wrong. I have worked really hard to get respect in agriculture. I’m just disappointed and very, very sad, but I do wish the organisation all the best.”

Suffolk Young Farmers president Tom Styles said he was “personally disgusted” at the series of events which led to her resignation and said he had worked hard to try and clarify any misunderstandings to help Tory and the federation move on.

“I am pleased to say that Tory has received and graciously accepted an apology from the relevant parties,” he said.

She had been an “incomparable” county organiser and he had accepted her resignation “with great regret”, he said. He thanked her personally and professionally for all she had done for the organisation and wished her success.

“Tory has given the Suffolk federation of young farmers truly exceptional service over the past 11 years going far above and beyond on behalf of the members on an almost daily basis,” he said.

“She has helped the federation build remarkable relationships with other bodies and grown Suffolk Young Farmers beyond recognition.” The county committee was now starting “the difficult task” of moving forward without her and “hopefully build on her very great legacy”.

Mrs Lugsden said she would be looking for a new role. “It’s time for me to find a new challenge. I’m just happy to leave with my integrity intact. I have been lucky enough to have had the best job in the world and worked with some amazing young people.”