Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Dedham Vale fruit farm scoops award for its green energy production

PUBLISHED: 13:53 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 26 July 2019

Strawberries growing at Boxford (Suffolk) Farms Picture: BOXFORD (SUFFOLK) FARMS

Strawberries growing at Boxford (Suffolk) Farms Picture: BOXFORD (SUFFOLK) FARMS

Boxford (Suffolk) Farms

A family-owned fruit farm operating in the Dedham Vale has scooped an international green energy award for its biogas generation.

Robert England of Boxford (Suffolk) Farms, which has just won an international green energy award Picture: BOXFORD FARMSRobert England of Boxford (Suffolk) Farms, which has just won an international green energy award Picture: BOXFORD FARMS

Boxford (Suffolk) Farms a third generation family business won the Best Biogas Plant Award at the International Anaerobic Digestion (AD) and Biogas Awards 2019 in Birmingham.

More than 400 guests attended the black-tie ceremony, hosted by BBC reporter and eco-adventurer Andy Pag, with 14 titles in contention.

Boxford (Suffolk) Farms Ltd, is a third-generation family fruit farming business which was established in 1938. It employs 250 staff and produces more than 6200 tonnes of apples, cherries, soft fruit, and maize, from 200ha of land in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

It was up against seven other international companies, including London's Severn Trent Green Power, for the award.

You may also want to watch:

It was also highly commended in the Most Circular City Award, for the most innovative approach to the integration of energy systems, a category won by Technical Bioenergy in Crete.

Boxford (Suffolk) Farms director Robert England said: "For over 80 years, the Peake family's long-term strategy has been to operate as a sustainable green business and we are really pleased that our achievements have been recognised by these prestigious awards.

"Our anaerobic digestion (AD) biogas plant was developed, utilising local resources and by-products from fruit-growing, packing and Copella Juice enterprises, and is producing renewable, green electricity and heat sources for Copella, BSF and our sister company, Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa to lower input costs, reduce our carbon footprint, benefit local communities and the environment."

The business has also used its AD heat by-product to dry woodchip for biomass boilers to heat its soft fruit glasshouses, and the dried digestate provides rich organic fertiliser for their crops and orchards. In doing so, it has created a circular economy which is a potential role-model for other horticulture businesses.

The awards were jointly organised by the UK Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) and the World Biogas Association (WBA). ADBA chief executive Charlotte Morton said the industry could make "an unrivalled contribution" to cutting CO2 emissions.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Dedham Vale fruit farm scoops award for its green energy production

Strawberries growing at Boxford (Suffolk) Farms Picture: BOXFORD (SUFFOLK) FARMS

No price tags put on Judge and Dozzell – with Evans determined to keep hold of both players

QPR have had two bids for Alan Judge rebuffed by Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Should we have to work in extreme temperatures?

Does the law protect workers enough when it comes to heat? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk man who is a danger to children jailed for 13 years

Andrew Kinsella, of Haverhill, has been jailed for 13 years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists