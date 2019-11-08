E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'We can teach the older generation' says trainee Suffolk farmer

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 November 2019

Carl Tuck, who has chosen a farming career Picture: JOHN NICE

Carl Tuck, who has chosen a farming career Picture: JOHN NICE

john nice

Farming's younger generation can teach older farmers how to use new technology, says Carl Tuck, who works on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border.

Carl Tuck, who has chosen a farming career Picture: JOHN NICECarl Tuck, who has chosen a farming career Picture: JOHN NICE

Carl, 18, works for a beetroot operation employing about 50 people at Greens Farming at Soham, where he is a general farm worker. Once he finishes his education, he hopes to move into a management role.

"I think some of the older generation don't understand how all the new technology works. I think we have grown up with it so we can teach them how to use it," he says.

MORE - Labour-intensive organic vegetable operation 'under threat' from worker shortages

"I think we are open to new ideas so those new ideas and ways of doing things can be helpful to the industry."

After school, Carl studied at Easton and Otley College before starting on an apprenticeship qualification. While at college, he captained an Easton and Otley team which travelled to Poland earlier this year to take part in Agrolympics - farming's equivalent of the Olympic Games.

You may also want to watch:

Most of his day is spent working on tractors and at the moment he's harvesting. He's always been interested in farming, mainly because his dad fits tractor tyres, he explains.

"I was surrounded by it growing up and it just appealed," he says.

Carl loves being out in the countryside all day, no matter what the weather - "being free and outside" is one of the big benefits of a farm-based job, he says.

"Nothing really bothers me about my job," he says, adding that he loves what he does and would encourage others to do the same.

"I think that children need to be educated about farming from a younger age. It never came up while I was at school." He hopes that the farming industry will continue to evolve into bigger and better things, and doesn't think it will change much as a result of Brexit.

"I hope the wider public will continue to back British farming," he says.

He would encourage others to join the industry.

"I'd say have a go - lots of people seem scared of doing something different. So open your eyes and try something new - you might be surprised by it. That would be my message."

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: People waiting more than a DAY for emergency mental health treatment

Stuart Richardson Chief Operating Officer at Norwich and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Photo:NSFT

Matchday Live: League football is FINALLY back as Ipswich host high-flying Blackpool for clash of promotion chasers

James Norwood is set to return when Ipswich Town face Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Big white tent goes up as Christmas craft fair returns - but in new location

A large white tent is going up on Lloyds Avenue for Ipswich Christmas Craft Fair Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Cookery book aims to put Suffolk on the culinary map

Richard Freeman, author of An Englishman's Cookery Journey Picture: KAREN FREEMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists