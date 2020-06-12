E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

MP defends stance on Agriculture Bill amendment aimed at protecting UK farmers against low-standard imports

PUBLISHED: 11:27 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 12 June 2020

MP Jo Churchill has defended her stance on an amendment to the Agriculture Bill aimed at protecting UK farmers Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

MP Jo Churchill has defended her stance on an amendment to the Agriculture Bill aimed at protecting UK farmers Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

A Suffolk Conservative MP has defended the government’s controversial stance on food standards as the Agriculture Bill makes its way through parliament.

UK farmers fear they will be exposed to cheap imports of meat and other foods, reared to a lower standard Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEUK farmers fear they will be exposed to cheap imports of meat and other foods, reared to a lower standard Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

An attempt by rebel Tory MP Neil Parish seeking to protect UK farmers from lower-standard food imports was defeated by the Conservative government – which has a thumping majority in the House of Commons.

But Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has drawn fire from the town’s constituency Labour Party members for voting with the government and against what they described as “this vital amendment”.

MORE – Living in the moment – photographer captures remarkable scenes from Suffolk farms

They have written a formal letter to her calling on her to defend her actions.

“There is no point having world-leading standards in the UK if we do not expect trade partners to reciprocate,” they said.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has drawn fire for voting with the government over a proposed amendment to the Agriculture Bill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIBury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has drawn fire for voting with the government over a proposed amendment to the Agriculture Bill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

“Allowing preferential access to food imports produced to lower standards will put many of our farmers at a competitive disadvantage and out of business.

You may also want to watch:

“Not only will this export jobs in farming and food production, it will export the impact of this production, turning a blind eye to poor animal welfare standards abroad and encouraging environmental degradation there. We will be exporting control, not taking it back.”

As under-secretary for health and MP for a predominantly rural area, the livelihoods of the farming community should be one of her primary concerns, they argued, particularly during the current pandemic.

Ms Churchill said she “fully appreciated” that “there are some in the sector, and more widely, who have concerns about the future of our food standards”.

However, she added: “The amendment referenced in the letter (NC2) would, if passed, have significant unintended consequences which go beyond our current standards on food imports.

“The supply of certain products would be severely disrupted and goods that meet our current import standards would be blocked, including goods we currently import from the EU.”

Neil Parish’s clause could also have affected UK exports such as potatoes, she said, adding that her party had made a manifesto commitment not to compromise on the UK’s high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards in its Brexit trade talks.

“From my regular conversations with local farmers and food producers, I know they want a level playing field and some certainty over the coming months. My focus is on supporting the industry as we transition and ensuring our food and animal welfare standards remain as high as they are. British consumers want high welfare produce and if our trading partners want access into the UK market, they should expect to meet those standards,” she said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

‘There are a lot more questions to be answered’ - Lambert on potential September start for 2020/21

Paul Lambert is unsure when the 2020/21 season will begin.. Picture Pagepix

Firefighters tackling bus blaze near Port of Felixstowe

The fire service has been called to a bus fire in Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

Corn Exchange toilets opening on Monday in Ipswich town centre

' Keep Left ' signage has been placed on the main shopping streets of Ipswich - this is pointing towards a convenient facility at the Cornh Exchange. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New low-fat turkey burgers target health-conscious BBQ lovers

Gressingham Foods' new turkey burger Picture: GRESSINGHAM FOODS
Drive 24