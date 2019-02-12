Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

UK oilseed rape crop losses as pesticide ban and weather take toll

PUBLISHED: 06:24 18 February 2019

Kleffmann Group has carried out a survey of the UK's latest oilseed rape plantings Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Kleffmann Group has carried out a survey of the UK's latest oilseed rape plantings Picture: ALISON CONNORS

(c) copyright citizenside.com

There has been a marked loss in oilseed rape crop (OSR) planted areas in the UK, including in East Anglia, a survey suggests.

Oilseed rape dispersal Picture: ANDREW DAVIS/JOHN INNES CENTREOilseed rape dispersal Picture: ANDREW DAVIS/JOHN INNES CENTRE

The Kleffmann Group study shows wide regional variations in the UK winter crop, with the eastern region losing 7.29%, but some parts of the country sustaining far greater falls.

The reasons behind the falls were varied, it said, but included damage caused by crop pest cabbage stem flea beetle. The European Union (EU) controversially banned use of neonicotinoids – an insecticide used to coat oilseed rape seeds to protect them from cabbage stem flea beetle damage – in the teeth of opposition from farmers’ groups.

MORE – Should we reject meat in favour of plant-based foods to ‘save’ the planet?

Other factors included poor establishment and, in some regions, a lack of moisture which hindered germination, the group said.

Scotland had the lowest area of oilseed rape lost at just 0.91% of the original planted area, the agricultural market research firm found, closely followed by the north east region at 1.36%. The south east had the highest area of failed crop at 12.60%, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber Region at 9.75%. East Midlands suffered a 3.5% loss, the south west 4.34%, and West Midlands 5.34%).

Kleffmann uses a range of methodologies for its studies, including farmer panels, with 403 UK rape growers surveyed for the OSR study. It calculated an original planted area in autumn 2018 of 581,030ha of winter rape, consistent with an AHDB early bird survey at 582,000ha.

It said 68 farmers reported failed crops amounting to 6.28% of the total original planted area, or 36,000ha lost. “In the 2017/18 season, the percentage loss was just 1.62%, so autumn 2018 has been much more hostile to rape survival by a factor of nearly four times.”

Different proportions of hybrid and conventional variety have been adopted over a number of years, said Kleffmann. For the first time in many years, the survey showed almost a 50:50 split between hybrids and conventional rape varieties sown on farm (285, 000ha of conventional varieties and 294,000ha of hybrid varieties).

It also revealed a clear difference in failed crops by breeding method: in conventional varieties, the area lost was 7.52% (21,000 ha) of the area planted, and of the restored hybrid varieties, 5.16% of the crop planted (15,000 ha) were lost.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rabbit hunter who discovered body of murdered mum Jeanette Kempton returns to spot for first time in 30 years

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Fans on the terraces go wild as Will Keane wheels away, after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Rabbit hunter who discovered body of murdered mum Jeanette Kempton returns to spot for first time in 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rabbit hunter who discovered body of murdered mum Jeanette Kempton returns to spot for first time in 30 years

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY

Businesses provide huge donation to give Beattie statue campaign a boost

Mark Calver, Mark Murphy and Garry Smith at Ridgeons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suffolk Show 2019: 100-day countdown begins for county’s biggest day out

Crowds enjoying the Suffolk Show Picture; SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists