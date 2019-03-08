Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk Show Countdown: Fasten up for a bumpy ride at this year's Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 11:42 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 24 April 2019

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club course at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club course at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Suffolk Agricultural Association

Ex-armed forces vehicles and modified 4x4s will be taking Suffolk Show visitors on an action-packed drive to raise funds for charity.

Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club raised £18.566 for Parkinson’s UK (Suffolk) and Bike Active Disability Picture: SLROCSuffolk Land Rover Owners Club raised £18.566 for Parkinson’s UK (Suffolk) and Bike Active Disability Picture: SLROC

Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club's popular Off-Road Experience raised a bumper £19,000 last year for its nominated charities with almost half amassed over the two days of the Suffolk Show.

Thirty vehicles, including Defenders, Discoveries, Range Rovers and 101s, many of which are ex-armed forces or especially modified, are being offered up by their owners for the exciting 4x4 off-road experience.

MORE - Suffolk Show Countdown: Future of TV revealed at Suffolk Show

This year, in addition to charitable work of the Suffolk Agricultural Association, participants will be supporting the Lighthouse Women's Aid and the Over the Rainbow Children's Charity.

All the funds raised by visitors go directly to the chosen charities with any fuel and repair costs covered by club members. The rides are sponsored by Gotelee Solicitors.

Club chairman Pat Corps said: “The Suffolk Show is the highlight of our annual events calendar. Not only do we get to share our passion with thousands of people, we also have the opportunity to give back to local charities.

“I'd like to thank all our members who work really hard every year to make sure that visitors have a fantastic, adrenalin fuelled experience.”

Visitors of all ages and abilities can experience the specially created course which is designed to showcase the skills of the drivers and what the Land Rovers can achieve over a series of challenging dips, hills and ramps.

Show director Bee Kemball said: “Every year adventure seekers young and old head over to the 4x4 course for a fun-filled experience. We're delighted to welcome the club back to Trinity Park and support their incredible fundraising efforts.”

Tickets for this year's Suffolk Show are now on sale in advance at the same price as last year. Advance tickets cost £23 (saving £5 per ticket) while children aged under 15 will once again receive free entry.

