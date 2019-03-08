Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk Show 2019: Pig farmer Peter's delight as he scoops first prize at his 50th show

PUBLISHED: 16:02 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 06 June 2019

Peter Mortimer, left, of the Metfield Pig Herd, is honoured at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER

Peter Mortimer, left, of the Metfield Pig Herd, is honoured at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER

Gill Mortimer

A north Suffolk pig farmer who has been exhibiting at the county show for 50 years was delighted after he was presented with a special gift at the event.

Peter Mortimer's grand-daughter, Martha, at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMERPeter Mortimer's grand-daughter, Martha, at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER

Fellow exhibitors presented Peter Mortimer, of the Metfield Pig Herd, with a painting of himself commentating at the Suffolk Show when he attended the event this year.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel honoured and humbled that my fellow pig exhibitors wanted to make my 50th year of exhibiting at the show so memorable," he said.

MORE - From the pig sty to the pork pie for Waveney Valley farmer

Peter, who keeps 120 sows and a further 120 finishers at Metfield, said he was "terribly moved by it all". "I only produce pigs, so I try to educate the public on what a good pig is," he said.

Winning rosetts for the Metfield Pig Herd at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMERWinning rosetts for the Metfield Pig Herd at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER

He scooped a second and third prize 50 years ago, but this year he took the Champion Commercial Pig award.

Teresa Cook, of the Crown Inn at Snape, who keeps Gloucestershire Old Spots, scooping the top prize in the pedigree pigs section.

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s plans to put 60 caravans near Grade II* listed church before they fall into sea

Broadland Sands Holiday Park, in Corton near Lowestoft, is hoping to move 38 of its caravans further inland due to the threat of coastal erosion. Inset, homes destroyed due to coastal erosion in Hemsby, Norfolk. Photo: Google / Denise Bradley.

A14 reopens after crash involving Audi causes disruption

The crash happened near junction 57 at Nacton on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Arsonist admits trapping friend in home three times before starting blazes

David Turner. PHOTO: Submitted

New anti-knife crime lesson plans delivered to high school teachers

PHSE teachers have been sent new lesson plans on knife crime (stock image) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Wickham Market church facing repair bill shortfall of £30,000

The east wall at All Saints Church in Wickham Market is in desperate need of repair Picture: REBECCA EVANS/ ATTAIN SOLUTIONS LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists