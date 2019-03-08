Suffolk Show 2019: Pig farmer Peter's delight as he scoops first prize at his 50th show

Peter Mortimer, left, of the Metfield Pig Herd, is honoured at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER Gill Mortimer

A north Suffolk pig farmer who has been exhibiting at the county show for 50 years was delighted after he was presented with a special gift at the event.

Peter Mortimer's grand-daughter, Martha, at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER Peter Mortimer's grand-daughter, Martha, at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER

Fellow exhibitors presented Peter Mortimer, of the Metfield Pig Herd, with a painting of himself commentating at the Suffolk Show when he attended the event this year.

"I feel honoured and humbled that my fellow pig exhibitors wanted to make my 50th year of exhibiting at the show so memorable," he said.

Peter, who keeps 120 sows and a further 120 finishers at Metfield, said he was "terribly moved by it all". "I only produce pigs, so I try to educate the public on what a good pig is," he said.

Winning rosetts for the Metfield Pig Herd at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER Winning rosetts for the Metfield Pig Herd at the Suffolk Show Picture: GILL MORTIMER

He scooped a second and third prize 50 years ago, but this year he took the Champion Commercial Pig award.

Teresa Cook, of the Crown Inn at Snape, who keeps Gloucestershire Old Spots, scooping the top prize in the pedigree pigs section.