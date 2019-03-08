Suffolk Show Countdown: Robot bomb suit and laser combat set to draw visitors to Military Discovery Zone

Suffolk Show visitors can explore military helicopters and equipment in the Military Discovery Zone Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION saa

Military demonstrations at the Suffolk Show are expected to draw large crowds this year.

A military diver is challenged to a game of noughts and crosses in the Military Discovery Zone at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION A military diver is challenged to a game of noughts and crosses in the Military Discovery Zone at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Visitors to the show, which takes place at Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, will get a chance to see military machinery and demonstrations by UK and American services.

The Royal Anglian Regiment, Royal Air Force (RAF) Police, RAF Regiment Personnel will be in attendance, along with a United States Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team based at RAF Lakenheath, which will be demonstrating a robot 'bomb suit'.

Show-goers will have a chance to explore an Apache Attack helicopter and have a go at laser combat in the Military Discovery Zone, which will be hosting a range of family-based activities.

The zone, hosted by Bury St Edmunds-based 6 Regiment Army Air Corps, offers a chance to meet local military personnel and learn about the work of the Suffolk military community, as well exploring their machinery, weapons systems, vehicles and equipment.

Wattisham Meteorological Mobile Weather Station will be in attendance, offering a chance to have a go at forecasting by presenting the weather in a green screen studio, while discovering how TV experts make their predictions.

Military Zone co-ordinator Major James Milnes said: "It's an important role and honour to represent the region's military, and the Suffolk Show always provides the perfect platform for the Suffolk military community to engage with local people and showcase first-hand the sheer breadth of modern machinery and equipment which are used in combat.

"We look forward to demonstrating and sharing our military capabilities, and showcasing opportunities for service in both regular and reserve units within UK military."

Activities include playing underwater noughts and crosses with underwater military divers. Suffolk Cadets and service charities will also be on hand to provide additional information about military work and careers.

Advance tickets for the show are available to midnight on May 28 at £28 for adults while children aged under 15 go free.

The Suffolk Show App is now available to download for free, with new features and a fun new activity trail. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01473 707117.