E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How huge untapped potential of UK's rural economy could drive growth

PUBLISHED: 15:17 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 10 January 2020

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The new landowners' leader for the East of England believes the untapped potential of the rural economy is a "huge opportunity" for the UK as we move into a new era.

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Cath Crowther - who grew up on a Welsh sheep farm - was a chartered surveyor at Bidwells when she was chosen as the new director at the eastern regional offices of landowners' lobby group the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) in September 2019, taking over the reins from Ben Underwood.

She believes strongly that there is much more to the UK rural economy than meets the eye - and that policy needs to favour it more heavily in order for it to thrive as it should.

MORE - Property surveyor 'extremely excited' after being chosen for top farming role

"The untapped potential of the rural economy is a huge opportunity for the UK. Historically, landowners and farmers have always provided local facilities, provided jobs, but could be doing more and providing more local homes, if there was a system that supported it," she says.

Smaller village housing schemes would have less of an impact than massive ones, she points out, and villagers need housing to support local facilities and services, which are being lost in rural areas.

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"We need to have rural areas that are attractive for people to either move into or stay in," she says. "Some of them might go away and come back, but we need the to come back again."

All these issues are close to Cath's heart, having grown up on a mainly arable family farm on the cliff tops of south Wales, which keeps 850 ewes. Her father is "obsessed" with soil health, she says, using digestate from a local anaerobic digestion (AD) plant. Her brother is developing a holiday cottages business with his wife.

"It's something I'm very passionate about is farmers, landowners and rural businesses and trying to ensure their needs are recognised," she says.

Such businesses are often very innovative, she points out, and as a surveyor she has spent time looking at lots of different diversification opportunities on farms.

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

It's a role which the CLA also plays, helping landowners and businesses with the technical aspects of developing uses for their assets - as well as planning their succession and other aspects of their business.

So far, Cath is "really enjoying" her new role, attending committee meetings across a large swathe of the east area, which includes parts of the Midlands as well as East Anglia, and getting to know members.

You may also want to watch:

In fact, as a partner at Bidwells in Cambridgeshire, she already knew quite a number of them, she says, which has helped her to hit the ground running. She was there for 10 years and spent the last five years or so focusing on diversifications. Before that, she worked on an AD project in south Wales, and admits that it takes thought to get it right.

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"It's a complicated process - that's the issue. AD is a fantastic technology and it's very versatile," she explains.

"The problem is it's like a cow's stomach and it needs to be fed correctly."

There is a whole range of diversifications - whether creating venues or other activities - and each require commitment and enthusiasm.

"Sometimes it might be the next generation that wants to do that. Sometimes they want to carry on farming. If you have got someone who's going to do a better job, sometimes that's a better option, but it's so much a case-by-case basis," she explains.

Now, with Brexit, farmers and landowners are on the cusp of real change - and that's where the CLA will be hoping to provide some guidance, as well as its lobbying might to help power its members through challenging times.

"We know there's going to be a lot of change. The issue we have got at the moment is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of people aren't going to new markets because they don't know what the future holds," she says.

"What we need is the Environment Bill and the Agriculture Bill to go through because there's a lot of uncertainly around that at the moment."

And landowners and farmers would need time to adapt to any new regime, she says, as systems such as theirs can't be changed overnight.

Trials of new subsidy regimes needed to be large enough scale to know they will work in practice, she adds, and research is needed so farmers can become more profitable and efficient. But landowners are on board with the idea that the environment should be protected - through the right regimes, she says.

"Pretty much all our members want to look after the environment. They love seeing the birds and the wildlife and biodiversity," she says.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Rising sea levels could turn new Sizewell power station into ‘nuclear island’

A professor has warned rising sea levels could mean Sizewell becomes surrounded by water in the future Picture: MIKE PAGE

‘It makes me really sad’ - Suffolk’s anger as Erasmus foreign exchange scheme thrown into doubt

Izabela Hutchins is the Erasmus Co-ordinator for the University of Suffolk and described the day as 'sad for international relations'. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Burglar punched hole in roof in attempt to escape police

Boughton Way in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How huge untapped potential of UK’s rural economy could drive growth

Cath Crowther the new CLA East Director Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists