Sustainable farming campaign set for East Anglian relaunch

An initiative aimed at persuading more UK growers to farm in an environmentally sustainable way is set to be given a boost at an event in Suffolk.

The Campaign for the Farmed Environment (CFE) East Anglia is set to be relaunched as Championing the Farmed Environment on Friday, March 29, in Newmarket, after a national renaming event in February to mark its first decade.

Elizabeth Ranelagh, CFE farm environment adviser, said the campaign has continued since it was launched in 2009 with funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), but has now been given a shot in the arm.

“It has never stopped since then, but funding has been reduced so we haven’t had such a high profile,” she explained.

“However, it probably has a more important place in the farming world than ever before, and so it was decided to re-launch it.”

This was partly because it was felt that the campaign had been successful, with government embracing environmental targets in its agricultural policy, she explained. It is funded by DEFRA, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and other industry partners.

“CFE helps farmers to make the most of the environmental assets on their farm, through workshops, walks and literature,” she said.

“At a time when environmental issues are high on the agenda and when there is huge change going on in agriculture, the support and information that CFE is able to give to farmers is more important than ever.

“As a partnership organisation, including the leading agricultural and conservation organisations, we are able to give a single message to both farmers and policy makers.”

﻿﻿Under the new title, CFE will continue to support farmers to deliver environmental benefits as part of a productive farming business.

The campaign’s established network of regional coordinators has been talking to farmers and industry partners about the future direction of the project and encourage others to get involved.

A new CFE website was launched based around the central campaign themes of soils, water, air and wildlife. It sets out actions which farmers can take to ensure their farms produce environmental benefits within the operation of a sustainable business.

CFE East Anglia re-launch speakers will be looking at the current state of farming and the environment, what farmers have achieved and what more needs to be done.

The relaunch takes place from 10am to 2pm at the Ellesmere Centre, Ley Road, Stetchworth, CB8 9TS. To book a place phone 01223 841507.